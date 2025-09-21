The post Harry Kane Continues To Break Records At Bayern Munich appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Harry Kane scored another hattrick as Bayern Munich defeated Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday. (Photo by Helge Prang – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Getty Images After a fantastic performance in the Champions League, Harry Kane has added another hattrick on Bundesliga matchday 3. The England captain scored a fantastic goal after a Lennart Karl assist (44’) and then added two more from the spot (48’ & 77’). Deep into stoppage time, Serge Gnabry completed Bayern Munich’s 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. Vladimir Coufal scored the only goal for the hosts (82’). The result means that Bayern Munich continues to cruise at the top of the Bundesliga table. “It was a tough game,” Kane said. “We weren’t at our best in the first half. Credit to the opponent, who made it difficult for us. The goal we scored certainly helped. In the second half, we were better and showed more of our real level.” The Rekordmeister has now scored an unbelievable 18 goals while only conceding three times. Kane has been a big part of this run of form for the Bundesliga titleholders. The 32-year-old has scored eight goals and three assists. It has been a fantastic start for Kane. The Englishman has now scored 13 goals in seven games across all competitions for Bayern to start the season. The latest hattrick has now been turned into a nickname. The commentator on DAZN in Germany called Kane “Hattrick Kane.” Asked about it after the game, Kane said: “Hattrick Harry is what they used to call me in school when I was younger.” Harry Kane can add another match ball to his collection. (Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images) FC Bayern via Getty Images There is no doubt that Kane has taken Germany by storm. Kane needed just 67 Bundesliga games to score… The post Harry Kane Continues To Break Records At Bayern Munich appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Harry Kane scored another hattrick as Bayern Munich defeated Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday. (Photo by Helge Prang – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Getty Images After a fantastic performance in the Champions League, Harry Kane has added another hattrick on Bundesliga matchday 3. The England captain scored a fantastic goal after a Lennart Karl assist (44’) and then added two more from the spot (48’ & 77’). Deep into stoppage time, Serge Gnabry completed Bayern Munich’s 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. Vladimir Coufal scored the only goal for the hosts (82’). The result means that Bayern Munich continues to cruise at the top of the Bundesliga table. “It was a tough game,” Kane said. “We weren’t at our best in the first half. Credit to the opponent, who made it difficult for us. The goal we scored certainly helped. In the second half, we were better and showed more of our real level.” The Rekordmeister has now scored an unbelievable 18 goals while only conceding three times. Kane has been a big part of this run of form for the Bundesliga titleholders. The 32-year-old has scored eight goals and three assists. It has been a fantastic start for Kane. The Englishman has now scored 13 goals in seven games across all competitions for Bayern to start the season. The latest hattrick has now been turned into a nickname. The commentator on DAZN in Germany called Kane “Hattrick Kane.” Asked about it after the game, Kane said: “Hattrick Harry is what they used to call me in school when I was younger.” Harry Kane can add another match ball to his collection. (Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images) FC Bayern via Getty Images There is no doubt that Kane has taken Germany by storm. Kane needed just 67 Bundesliga games to score…

Harry Kane Continues To Break Records At Bayern Munich

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 03:33
1
1$0.008615+11.63%
Threshold
T$0.01667-0.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.06322+0.25%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07194-2.04%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0723-2.74%

Harry Kane scored another hattrick as Bayern Munich defeated Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday. (Photo by Helge Prang – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After a fantastic performance in the Champions League, Harry Kane has added another hattrick on Bundesliga matchday 3. The England captain scored a fantastic goal after a Lennart Karl assist (44’) and then added two more from the spot (48’ & 77’).

Deep into stoppage time, Serge Gnabry completed Bayern Munich’s 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. Vladimir Coufal scored the only goal for the hosts (82’). The result means that Bayern Munich continues to cruise at the top of the Bundesliga table.

“It was a tough game,” Kane said. “We weren’t at our best in the first half. Credit to the opponent, who made it difficult for us. The goal we scored certainly helped. In the second half, we were better and showed more of our real level.”

The Rekordmeister has now scored an unbelievable 18 goals while only conceding three times. Kane has been a big part of this run of form for the Bundesliga titleholders. The 32-year-old has scored eight goals and three assists.

It has been a fantastic start for Kane. The Englishman has now scored 13 goals in seven games across all competitions for Bayern to start the season.

The latest hattrick has now been turned into a nickname. The commentator on DAZN in Germany called Kane “Hattrick Kane.” Asked about it after the game, Kane said: “Hattrick Harry is what they used to call me in school when I was younger.”

Harry Kane can add another match ball to his collection. (Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

FC Bayern via Getty Images

There is no doubt that Kane has taken Germany by storm. Kane needed just 67 Bundesliga games to score 70 goals. It is a new league record. The striker also became the first player in Bundesliga history to convert the first 17 penalties.

Indeed, Kane has turned scoring penalties into an art form. “It’s not easy,” Kane said. “People think it’s easy once the ball is in the back of the net. But I practice a lot and always try to improve my routine and technique. Whenever the ball is in the box, I back myself to score, whether it’s a penalty or not.”

It is almost a given now that Kane scores when he walks up to the penalty spot. In fact, it made headlines when Kane finally missed from the spot for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the first round of the DFB Pokal in late August.

There is another record waiting for Kane. Bayern’s star forward could become the fastest player to ever reach 100 goals for a club playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues. The current record is held by Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid and Erling Haaland with Manchester City. Both did it in 105 games. Harry Kane now has 98 goals in 103 games for Bayern. He can break the record with a brace against Werder Bremen this Friday.

Kane’s record against Bremen is mixed. The striker scored his first-ever Bundesliga goal in Bremen in 2023. They then lost their second game against Die Werderaner that season. Last year, Kane scored three times against Bremen, including a brace on matchday 21. That would be enough for him to break Haaland’s and Ronaldo’s record.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/manuelveth/2025/09/20/harry-kane-continues-to-break-records-at-bayern-munich/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.001855+0.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Share
Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana (SOL) is surging as a leading crypto contender, demonstrating unstoppable momentum that commands attention. According to market analyst Adex Crypt, Solana is breaking key technical patterns, drawing massive stablecoin inflows, and driving billions in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the adoption of new Decentralized Autonomous Tokens (DATs). Record stablecoin inflows into Solana, led by USDC […]
Solana
SOL$239.59+1.33%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-1.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:16
Share
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.013737-3.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.461+0.83%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-1.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging