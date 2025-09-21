Harry Kane Continues To Break Records At Bayern Munich

Harry Kane scored another hattrick as Bayern Munich defeated Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday. (Photo by Helge Prang – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Getty Images

After a fantastic performance in the Champions League , Harry Kane has added another hattrick on Bundesliga matchday 3. The England captain scored a fantastic goal after a Lennart Karl assist (44’) and then added two more from the spot (48’ & 77’).

Deep into stoppage time, Serge Gnabry completed Bayern Munich’s 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. Vladimir Coufal scored the only goal for the hosts (82’). The result means that Bayern Munich continues to cruise at the top of the Bundesliga table.

“It was a tough game,” Kane said. “We weren’t at our best in the first half. Credit to the opponent, who made it difficult for us. The goal we scored certainly helped. In the second half, we were better and showed more of our real level.”

The Rekordmeister has now scored an unbelievable 18 goals while only conceding three times. Kane has been a big part of this run of form for the Bundesliga titleholders. The 32-year-old has scored eight goals and three assists.

It has been a fantastic start for Kane. The Englishman has now scored 13 goals in seven games across all competitions for Bayern to start the season.

The latest hattrick has now been turned into a nickname. The commentator on DAZN in Germany called Kane “Hattrick Kane.” Asked about it after the game, Kane said: “Hattrick Harry is what they used to call me in school when I was younger.”

Harry Kane can add another match ball to his collection. (Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images) FC Bayern via Getty Images

There is no doubt that Kane has taken Germany by storm. Kane needed just 67 Bundesliga games to score 70 goals. It is a new league record. The striker also became the first player in Bundesliga history to convert the first 17 penalties .

Indeed, Kane has turned scoring penalties into an art form. “It’s not easy,” Kane said. “People think it’s easy once the ball is in the back of the net. But I practice a lot and always try to improve my routine and technique. Whenever the ball is in the box, I back myself to score, whether it’s a penalty or not.”

It is almost a given now that Kane scores when he walks up to the penalty spot. In fact, it made headlines when Kane finally missed from the spot for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the first round of the DFB Pokal in late August .

There is another record waiting for Kane. Bayern’s star forward could become the fastest player to ever reach 100 goals for a club playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues. The current record is held by Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid and Erling Haaland with Manchester City. Both did it in 105 games. Harry Kane now has 98 goals in 103 games for Bayern. He can break the record with a brace against Werder Bremen this Friday.