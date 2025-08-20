Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:38
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021888-0.10%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01861-0.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.01161-1.92%

Kenneth Rogoff, professor of economics at Harvard University, has taken to the X social media network to address his awful Bitcoin call, which recently went viral on social media. 

He has outlined the main reasons why his prediction went so terribly wrong, with the lack of “sensible” regulation being one of them. 

$100,000 instead of $100

In March 2018, Rogoff told CNBC that Bitcoin was “a lot more likely” to plunge to $100 than surge to $10,000 a decade from then. 

The economist insisted that the cryptocurrency was being primarily used for laundering money and evading taxes, arguing that it failed to gain significant traction as a transaction vehicle. 

Back then, the esteemed Harvard professor, who has published several influential papers, argued that a global regulatory crackdown would make the price of the cryptocurrency plunge lower. 

Back then, the cryptocurrency was coming off a massive bull run that propelled its price to nearly $20,000. In May 2018, however, the cryptocurrency was trading at just roughly $11,000 after a substantial correction. It went on to plunge to $3,112 in December 2018 following a truly brutal bear market. 

You Might Also Like

Title news

Fast-forward to 2025, however, Bitcoin is now trading at $113,260 after recently reaching a new record high of $124,128.

Key reasons behind this terrible call 

While addressing his horrible Bitcoin price prediction, Rogoff admitted that he was “far too optimistic” about the US “coming to its senses” about the necessity to rein in crypto with “sensible” regulation. 

He also claims that he did not expect Bitcoin to compete with fiat currencies as a transaction medium. 

Finally, he never expects regulators to fully embrace crypto while allegedly ignoring conflicts of interest. 

So, where is Bitcoin heading next? 

As reported by U.Today, commodity trader Peter Brandt previously claimed that there was a 30% chance that Bitcoin had peaked. 

However, he now claims that such odds could be higher after Bitcoin recently plunged below $113,000, underperforming in tandem with the Nasdaq index. 

Source: https://u.today/harvard-economist-who-predicted-that-bitcoin-was-more-likely-to-hit-100-than-100k-finally-speaks

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives