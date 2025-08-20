Harvard Economist’s Surprising U-Turn on Bitcoin’s $100 Crash Prediction

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/20 14:01
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Harvard Economist's Surprising U-turn On Bitcoin's $100 Crash Prediction

In a notable turn of events, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who in 2018 predicted a drastic fall in Bitcoin’s value, has recently admitted that his forecast was incorrect. This admission comes as a significant acknowledgement from a high-profile academic, given the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets and their notorious unpredictability.

Rogoff’s Initial Predictions and the Reality

Back in 2018, during a period of acute interest and wild fluctuations in cryptocurrency values, Kenneth Rogoff suggested that the probability of Bitcoin’s value dropping to $100 was higher than that of it rising to $100,000 in the next decade. His skepticism was rooted in concerns over regulatory pressures that he believed would curtail the growth of decentralized financial systems. Contrary to his predictions, Bitcoin not only sustained but significantly appreciated in value, peaking at around $69,000 in November 2021, and stabilizing between $16,000 and $17,000 in late 2023.

Crypto Market Resilience and Regulatory Landscape

The resilience of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies challenges earlier skeptical views, highlighting a maturing market that has begun to integrate more significantly with traditional financial systems. Rogoff acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s staying power and hinted at a need for a nuanced understanding of crypto regulation. He admitted that the complete crackdown he once deemed inevitable may not transpire due to the decentralized nature of blockchain technology, which underpins cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Instead, a more regulated but still thriving cryptocurrency landscape is emerging.

The Evolution of Crypto as an Asset Class

The journey of Bitcoin and its counterparts from fringe investments to mainstream asset classes illustrates a broader acceptance and understanding of digital currencies. Institutional investors, major corporations, and even governments are now engaging with cryptocurrency in various forms, whether through direct investment, as part of asset diversification strategies, or through the development of blockchain initiatives and digital currencies like CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies).

This acknowledgment from a prominent economist highlights a shift in the perception of digital currencies from being just a speculative bet to a more established component of modern investment portfolios. The crypto market continues to evolve, powered by relentless innovation and an expanding community of developers, entrepreneurs, and users.

In conclusion, Rogoff’s admission is a reminder of the unpredictable essence of financial innovations and the importance of staying updated with emerging technologies in the blockchain and cryptocurrency domains. As the landscape evolves, it remains imperative for investors and regulators to adapt strategies that accommodate the unpredictable yet promising future of cryptocurrencies.

This article was originally published as Harvard Economist’s Surprising U-Turn on Bitcoin’s $100 Crash Prediction on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives