Harvard’s Rogoff Admits 2018 Bitcoin $100 Prediction Was Wrong

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff acknowledged that his 2018 forecast—asserting bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than climb to $100,000—proved incorrect. In remarks reported on 19 Aug., Rogoff said a combination of unanticipated institutional uptake and broader public acceptance had upended the assumptions behind his call.

Rogoff’s shift comes as the cryptocurrency’s market value has swollen to make bitcoin the world’s sixth-largest asset, underscoring the speed with which digital tokens have moved from the periphery of finance into the mainstream.

