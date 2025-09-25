HashJ Launches Next-Generation Cloud Computing Platform – New Users Offer Limited-Time Gift

With flexible multi-currency computing power switching, green energy data centers, and security and compliance assurances, HashJ provides global users with an efficient and sustainable blockchain computing experience, ready for completion at your leisure. [New York, September 26, 2025] – HashJ, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure service provider, today announced the official launch of its next-generation cloud computing platform and launched a new user welcome event. This platform aims to provide more secure and efficient blockchain computing services to individuals and institutions worldwide, providing future direction and security for global users. “HashJ’s mission is to enable users worldwide to safely and conveniently participate in the construction and security of blockchain networks without having to build their own hardware. Users can participate from home and access their data daily.” —David Pawson, CEO of HashJ As a leading Tier 1 cloud computing provider, HashJ has currently deployed over 600 PB/s of total computing power and is rapidly expanding. It plans to conservatively achieve 1 GW of green energy computing power by 2026. The new platform supports a wide range of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, ADA, DOT, USDT, and USDC, ensuring comprehensive coverage. It offers users flexible contract terms, real-time profit display, and enterprise-grade security, ensuring a truly engaging crypto experience. Limited-time Offer for New Users To thank our existing and new users for their support, HashJ is offering a limited-time promotion for a new user experience: New users who register and complete real-name verification before October 1, 2025, will receive a computing power trial voucher worth $118. The trial voucher can be used to try or redeem the platform’s cloud computing products in any currency. This promotion is for trial use only and is open to everyone. For details and applicable terms and conditions, please click on the official website. This promotion does not constitute investment advice. Key Highlights Green Energy Driven: Global deployment of renewable energy data centers significantly reduces carbon emissions and contributes to environmental protection strategies. Multi-Currency Contracts: Flexible computing power levels and contract terms meet the diverse needs of individuals and institutions seeking to expand into the global market. Enterprise-grade Security: Multi-signature cold wallets and ISO 27001 certification ensure the security of funds and data, enhancing the cryptographic security experience. Real-time Transparency: View earnings and computing power usage within 24 hours, ensuring a transparent and clear platform experience. Privacy and Assurance: Users don’t need to worry about their information being leaked; all information is encrypted for foolproof security. About HashJ HashJ is a technology company focused on building global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure. It is rapidly gaining traction and is committed to providing secure, efficient, and sustainable digital asset mining solutions to users around the world. Through continuous green energy investment and a global presence, HashJ is driving blockchain computing towards a greener and more inclusive future. We have a clear vision, a plan, and execution. We are on this journey, and the future is promising. Media Contacts Official Website: https://hashjia.com/ Email: [email protected] This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only. HashJ Launches Next-Generation Cloud Computing Platform – New Users Offer Limited-Time Gift

By: Coinstats
2025/09/25 17:45
With flexible multi-currency computing power switching, green energy data centers, and security and compliance assurances, HashJ provides global users with an efficient and sustainable blockchain computing experience, ready for completion at your leisure.

[New York, September 26, 2025] – HashJ, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure service provider, today announced the official launch of its next-generation cloud computing platform and launched a new user welcome event. This platform aims to provide more secure and efficient blockchain computing services to individuals and institutions worldwide, providing future direction and security for global users.

“HashJ’s mission is to enable users worldwide to safely and conveniently participate in the construction and security of blockchain networks without having to build their own hardware. Users can participate from home and access their data daily.”

—David Pawson, CEO of HashJ

As a leading Tier 1 cloud computing provider, HashJ has currently deployed over 600 PB/s of total computing power and is rapidly expanding. It plans to conservatively achieve 1 GW of green energy computing power by 2026. The new platform supports a wide range of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, ADA, DOT, USDT, and USDC, ensuring comprehensive coverage. It offers users flexible contract terms, real-time profit display, and enterprise-grade security, ensuring a truly engaging crypto experience.

Limited-time Offer for New Users

To thank our existing and new users for their support, HashJ is offering a limited-time promotion for a new user experience:

New users who register and complete real-name verification before October 1, 2025, will receive a computing power trial voucher worth $118.

The trial voucher can be used to try or redeem the platform’s cloud computing products in any currency.

This promotion is for trial use only and is open to everyone.

For details and applicable terms and conditions, please click on the official website. This promotion does not constitute investment advice.

Key Highlights

Green Energy Driven: Global deployment of renewable energy data centers significantly reduces carbon emissions and contributes to environmental protection strategies.

Multi-Currency Contracts: Flexible computing power levels and contract terms meet the diverse needs of individuals and institutions seeking to expand into the global market.

Enterprise-grade Security: Multi-signature cold wallets and ISO 27001 certification ensure the security of funds and data, enhancing the cryptographic security experience.

Real-time Transparency: View earnings and computing power usage within 24 hours, ensuring a transparent and clear platform experience.

Privacy and Assurance: Users don’t need to worry about their information being leaked; all information is encrypted for foolproof security.

About HashJ

HashJ is a technology company focused on building global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure. It is rapidly gaining traction and is committed to providing secure, efficient, and sustainable digital asset mining solutions to users around the world. Through continuous green energy investment and a global presence, HashJ is driving blockchain computing towards a greener and more inclusive future. We have a clear vision, a plan, and execution. We are on this journey, and the future is promising.

Media Contacts

Official Website: https://hashjia.com/

Email: [email protected]

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

