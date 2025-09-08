HashKey to launch Asia’s largest multi-currency DAT fund, targeting $500M+

HashKey Group is launching a $500 million perpetual fund focused on institutional investment in digital asset treasury projects.

Summary Initial investments will focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystem projects, with HashKey also taking active operational roles.

The launch follows HashKey’s broader institutional expansion, including the June rollout of GF Token — Hong Kong’s first fully on-chain tokenized security.

HashKey Group, one of Asia’s leading digital asset financial services firms, has announced the launch of a new Digital Asset Treasury fund, aiming to become the region’s largest multi-currency DAT vehicle.

The newly launched fund is designed as a perpetual structure, allowing for regular subscriptions and redemptions. It will invest in and operate a diversified portfolio of DAT-focused projects, initially concentrating on Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). HashKey is targeting over $500 million in capital for the fund’s first phase.

Hashkey’s DAT fund mechanism and ecosystem value

In addition to offering a regulated investment vehicle for institutions, the fund will support the growth of core blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum by directly backing DAT-focused projects. HashKey will also take an active role in operating some of these projects, aiming to accelerate adoption and strengthen the link between traditional finance and on-chain assets.

“This creates a positive flywheel of capital investment, ecosystem application, market value capture, and liquidity exit, marking the market’s first approach to DAT from the perspective of both industry investment and ecosystem development,” the firm said.

The DAT fund launch follows HashKey Group’s broader push to expand institutional access to digital assets. In June, HashKey Chain partnered with GF Securities Hong Kong to issue GF Token, the city’s first fully on-chain tokenized security.