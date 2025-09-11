HashKey Tokenisation CEO Liu Jia: Unleashing Responsible Digital Asset Innovation with a Forward-Looking Regulatory Framework

By: PANews
2025/09/11 18:36
RealLink
REAL$0.06277+0.93%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005017+0.13%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005815+0.29%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4107-0.19%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004965+0.12%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00025-0.15%

PANews reported on September 11th that HashKey Tokenisation CEO Anna Liu attended the 10th Belt and Road Forum on September 11th. As the only invited representative from a digital asset company, she delivered a keynote speech. She emphasized that only a forward-looking regulatory framework can unleash responsible technological innovation, and that the law should serve as a bridge connecting digital asset innovation and trust.

From a practitioner's perspective, she called for: First, embedding legal thinking throughout the entire technology development process to ensure compliance from the outset. Second, translating legal principles into smart contract logic to accurately map on-chain digital ownership with real-world legal rights in RWA applications. Third, establishing industry standards and frameworks to strengthen regulatory confidence in innovation through best practices. Fourth, coordinating diverse regulatory requirements to create an interoperable legal framework to enable innovation and the free flow of capital. Anna pointed out that laws provide the rules for economic development, and sound rules can unleash enormous productivity. The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance, which officially came into effect in August 2025, is an outstanding legal practice that strikes a balance between innovation and compliance.

HashKey Tokenisation will also continue to adhere to compliance, safeguard the cornerstone of trust, explore responsible industry innovation, and promote Hong Kong's role as a digital asset hub in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$114,201.12+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10114-1.45%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24283+6.57%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Share
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04641-3.09%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0331+4.95%
TONCOIN
TON$3.187+2.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:12
Share
Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+32.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:30
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?

Nemo Protocol Explains $2.6 Million Exploit Caused by Code Vulnerabilities