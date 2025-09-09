HashKey Unveils $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund

The move comes as Hong Kong rolls out strict new rules requiring licenses for all stablecoin issuers, creating higher barriers to entry but also signaling government commitment to oversight.

Institutional Gateway

Unlike speculative crypto funds, HashKey’s DAT combines Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure with tokenized stablecoins, ETFs, and other blockchain-based securities. The mix aims to balance growth with stability while allowing flexible subscriptions and redemptions so treasurers can manage liquidity more easily.

Partnerships and Expansion

To build trust, HashKey is collaborating with Bosera Asset Management on a tokenized money market ETF linked to both the Hong Kong and U.S. dollars, and it has also secured support from Ripple. Together, these partnerships highlight the exchange’s push to become Asia’s most regulated crypto-finance hub.

Global Context

The launch lands as Washington backs U.S. dollar stablecoins under the GENIUS Act and regional rivals like Singapore and South Korea deepen their own digital-asset frameworks. By moving early, HashKey hopes to cement Hong Kong’s role as a leader in regulated crypto treasuries and capture institutional capital looking for a compliant bridge into the sector.

