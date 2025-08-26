HBAR Plunges 6% Before Sharp Recovery Signals Buying Opportunity

Hedera’s HBAR token saw sharp swings in the past trading session, with price action reflecting both heavy sell pressure and signs of institutional support. Over the 23-hour window from Aug. 25 at 11:00 through Aug. 26 at 10:00, HBAR traded in a $0.014 range between $0.242 and $0.228, amounting to a 5.83% intraday move. The most notable volatility came during the 19:00–20:00 hour on Aug. 25, when the token fell from $0.237 to $0.228 in a steep selloff.

That decline, however, coincided with a surge in volume to 169.5 million tokens, suggesting large buyers stepped in at the $0.228 level. The sudden influx of demand stabilized prices and set the stage for a rebound, with HBAR retracing back toward $0.237 by the session’s close. Market observers point to this dynamic as an example of capitulation-driven selling creating opportunities for accumulation.

By the final hour of trading on Aug. 26, momentum tilted modestly back in favor of bulls. HBAR edged up 0.11% from $0.237359 to $0.237396 despite intraday dips as low as $0.236270. Price resilience above $0.236300 highlighted an emerging support zone, where buying activity consistently absorbed downward pressure.

The consolidation between $0.236300 and $0.238270 established a clear short-term range. With institutional flows appearing to reinforce the lower bound, analysts suggest the market may be preparing for its next decisive move. Whether HBAR can break beyond resistance at $0.238270 could determine if this rebound evolves into a broader uptrend.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)

Technical Indicators Analysis

Volume spike to 169.5 million during the 25 August 19:00-20:00 correction confirmed robust support formation at the $0.228 price level

Swift price recovery from $0.228 to $0.237 validates institutional accumulation activity and underlying market strength

Range-bound trading between $0.236300-$0.238270 indicates accumulation phase preceding potential upside breakout

Repeated support validation at $0.236300 zone reinforces strong institutional buying conviction at these price levels

Resistance encounter at $0.238270 establishes clear parameters for near-term price action expectations

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.