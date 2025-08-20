HBAR Price May Repeat History As Bearish Squeeze Strengthens

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:54
NEAR
NEAR$2.48-1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017+0.22%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007163+9.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1272-2.97%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.345-7.87%
MAY
MAY$0.04824-4.92%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23515-1.82%

HBAR has seen significant volatility in recent days, as the altcoin grapples with broader market developments. After briefly testing its month-long support at $0.230, HBAR has faced downward pressure. 

If the current bearish trend continues, the altcoin could drop below this key level, signaling further weakness.

HBAR Faces Turbulence

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for HBAR is signaling growing bearish momentum. Currently below the neutral 50.0 level, the RSI marks a near-monthly low, suggesting that selling pressure is increasing. This shift indicates that the momentum for HBAR has turned negative, which could intensify the altcoin’s price decline.

With the RSI’s recent move, HBAR faces heightened pressure. The lower reading suggests that investors may remain cautious, especially as the broader market struggles. If the RSI continues to track below the neutral line, HBAR could experience even more downside, potentially breaching the month-long support.

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

HBAR RSIHBAR RSI. Source: TradingView

The Squeeze Momentum Indicator (SMI) is currently forming a squeeze, with bearish momentum gaining strength. The indicator’s black dots confirm the ongoing bearish trend, signaling that the price could experience increased volatility once the squeeze is released. If the selling pressure persists, HBAR is at risk of facing deeper losses.

The current squeeze suggests that the market may experience a sharp move in either direction once the volatility is unleashed. Given the increasing bearish momentum, it is likely that HBAR could face a further decline, reinforcing the negative outlook for the cryptocurrency.

HBAR Squeeze Momentum IndicatorHBAR Squeeze Momentum Indicator. Source: TradingView

HBAR Price May Repeat History

HBAR is currently trading at $0.234, testing its monthly support level of $0.230. This marks the third time the altcoin has dropped to this support, but this time may be different. With the increase in bearish momentum, HBAR’s ability to hold the $0.230 level could determine whether the price continues to decline.

The combination of factors signals that the negative momentum is gaining strength, making it more likely for HBAR to fall below $0.230. A break of this support could lead to further losses, with $0.210 as the next potential support level. If the market conditions worsen, HBAR could decline even further.

HBAR Price Analysis. HBAR Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, if history repeats itself and HBAR bounces off the $0.230 support level, the price could recover to $0.244. If it manages to flip this resistance into support, it would invalidate the bearish thesis and open the door for a potential rise toward $0.271, signaling a shift in momentum.

The post HBAR Price May Repeat History As Bearish Squeeze Strengthens appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hbar-price-may-repeat-history/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives