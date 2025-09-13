HBAR Price Prediction Amid DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:20
NEAR
NEAR$2.787+1.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09494-2.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01534+7.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016821+5.30%
MAY
MAY$0.04502+4.06%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24564+2.36%

HBAR price is trading with renewed optimism after Hedera secured a DTCC listing and gained utility from Archax’s expansion. These milestones have reinforced the network’s institutional profile while introducing more flexibility for tokenized portfolios. At the same time, Hedera price remains supported by a breakout formation that hints at possible continuation. 

HBAR Price Action: Cup-and-Handle Formation Maps Road to Higher Levels

The HBAR current price trades at $0.2431, recording a 3.42% gain within the past 24 hours. The daily structure shows Hedera price completing a cup-and-handle setup, with a breakout now emerging from a descending channel. 

Immediate resistance lies near $0.268, followed by $0.305, which may act as pivotal checkpoints for short-term progress. Above these levels, Fibonacci projections highlight $0.36 and $0.40 as the next barriers before the projected long-term target of $0.50. 

Importantly, the pattern suggests a potential 106% rally if momentum persists, though consolidation could still occur along the way. On the downside, $0.22 remains a crucial support that must hold to sustain the breakout’s validity. 

The combination of these levels outlines a clear technical roadmap where the long-term HBAR price forecast remains optimistic, provided market strength continues.

HBAR/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion Enhance Hedera’s Institutional Standing

Hedera’s inclusion on the DTCC list has created a strong catalyst, giving HBAR price greater visibility within traditional financial infrastructure. This positioning reinforces confidence in Hedera’s ability to integrate with established markets and highlights its potential as a candidate for broader institutional adoption. 

Besides, Archax has introduced Pool Tokens on Hedera, enabling users to create and manage diversified portfolios under a single token. This feature supports asset transfers, portfolio restructuring, and collateralization, while maintaining compliance with strict regulatory standards. 

Together, these advancements expand Hedera’s credibility while strengthening the foundation for long-term growth. As a result, HBAR price is increasingly supported by both technical structures on the chart and growing real-world use cases.

Conclusively, HBAR price is moving within a decisive technical zone where both chart structures and institutional catalysts converge. Hedera’s DTCC inclusion boosts recognition at a higher level, while Archax expansion ensures utility growth. Hedera price now stands positioned to advance toward its projected $0.50 target with conviction.

 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Its regulatory alignment, enterprise integrations, and tokenization features make it attractive for large-scale adoption.

It signals institutional recognition, placing Hedera closer to traditional financial systems and increasing its credibility.

They allow diversified portfolios under one token, simplifying transfers, collateralization, and compliance.

Peter Mwenda

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/markets/hbar-price-prediction-amid-dtcc-listing-and-archax-expansion-is-0-50-next/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004217-1.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015878+7.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.2305-0.97%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03639+6.87%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02996-2.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!