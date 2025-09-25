HBAR eyes $0.30 on stablecoin and AI wins, Pi rallies on Protocol v23 upgrade, but Layer Brett at $0.0058 with $4M raised and 600%+ APY steals 200x buzz.HBAR eyes $0.30 on stablecoin and AI wins, Pi rallies on Protocol v23 upgrade, but Layer Brett at $0.0058 with $4M raised and 600%+ APY steals 200x buzz.

HBAR Price Prediction, Pi Network Updates and The Viral Coin Being Touted for 200x Growth

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 21:30
The crypto market is buzzing again as HBAR price prediction dominates headlines, Pi Network rolls out a critical protocol upgrade, and an unexpected contender, Layer Brett, emerges with viral presale and talk of 200x returns. With momentum building across these three projects, traders are asking which one holds the real key to breakout gains in the months ahead. Here’s the full details: 

Layer Brett (LBRETT) May Just Be The Biggest MemeFi Token Yet

Every now and then, new meme coins with barely any staying power are released. Almost like clockwork, these coins end up leaving the market scene having elicited little to no profiting impact. While many chase viral moments that quickly burn out, Layer Brett has taken a different path as an Ethereum’s Layer 2. This strategic decision changes everything, bringing faster transactions, ultra-low fees, and the unmatched security of Ethereum’s backbone.

In a crowded market of copycats, Layer Brett is not just selling speed and savings, it is building a culture that rewards people for sticking around. Its staking system is the real hook, offering presale holders an eye-popping APY of over 600%. While that figure naturally attracts profit-chasers, the model is designed to favor long-term loyalty over quick exits.

On top of this, Layer Brett developers are lining up NFT drops and gaming integrations that give the token real utility. At the same time, the community giveaway fund reflects the project’s grassroots momentum and focus on inclusivity.

Hedera’s (HBAR) Latest News Could Push It Up To New Price Highs

Hedera just landed a major win, as it was chosen as the only additional blockchain for Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token, the first state-backed stablecoin in the U.S. As it pushes to establish itself as the trust layer for AI, it is no surprise that Hedera will be joining the AI Governance Alliance. This move positions Hedera alongside more than 600 global leaders, potentially giving it the visibility to attract partnerships well beyond the crypto industry.

The timing feels almost perfect because the HBAR chart is showing price action sliding back to retest a critical support zone around $0.21–$0.22, a level that may determine its short-term trajectory. If HBAR somehow manages to hold the line, traders might see a bounce that carries it toward $0.30. Some analysts are already revising their HBAR price prediction, especially since this combination of government trust and market setup creates an unusual mix of catalysts. 

Is PI Set To Hit A New Record Price Soon?

A new milestone has injected huge confidence into the Pi network. Pi Network has returned to the spotlight in style, as the rollout of Protocol v23 on its testnet aligns the project with Stellar Core Version 23.0.1. As with every major upgrade, excitement among PI holders has surged, but this time the buzz grew even louder after the network successfully validated block 20,824,824 under the new protocol.

With this development, PI suddenly looks primed for bigger moves. To be more specific, analysts suggest that a breakout above channel resistance could open the door to rallies toward $0.65, $1.00, and even $1.67 in successive waves. If the momentum somehow builds the way it did in past surges, PI could extend far beyond those markers. Some forecasts are even daring to call $4.00 as a target, which would represent a jaw-dropping 1,000% leap from PI’s current levels.

Conclusion 

While HBAR is proving its relevance through institutional trust and PI’s latest upgrade confirms its network strength, Layer Brett is setting up its own chapter. With LBRETT’s presale already raising over $4 million, investors are eyeing it as the meme coin that could reshape the entire sector. For just $0.0058, LBRETT is proving to be the smarter bet! 

