HBAR, Solana, XRP ETFs by Fidelity and Canary Make Way to DTCC Listing

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/12 17:35
XRP
XRP$3,0492+1,50%
Hedera
HBAR$0,2405+1,42%

Crypto ETFs are now making progress in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to receive a green light. On Sept. 11, HBAR, Solana and XRP ETF filed by two big asset managers, Fidelity Investments and Canary Capital, made way to the DTCC website. This development has sparked additional buzz for an SEC approval soon.

Why Is DTCC Listing Special for HBAR, Solana, and XRP ETFs

According to the data from Bloomberg, the US SEC will approve new crypto ETFs soon, with Solana ETF and XRP ETF carrying 95% odds of approval. Similarly, the HBAR ETF has 90% approval chances. The SEC faces its final deadline in October to decide on the XRP and Solana applications. In a recent development, Canary Capital also filed an “America-First” crypto ETF, covering digital assets created in the US.

The DTCC places securities on the NSCC eligibility list as part of the process to prepare for the launch of a new ETF in the market. However, market experts like Nate Geraci and Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas clarified that a DTCC listing is only an administrative step.

These ETFs must still secure SEC approval before trading can commence.

REX-Osprey XRP ETF Goes Live on September 12

As the crypto ETF market heats up, investors are now excited about the launch of the REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF, which is expected to launch on Sept. 12, 2025. The US SEC completed its 75-day review without objections, clearing the product to proceed under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

This ETF from Rex-Osprey will directly hold XRP XRP $3.05 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $181.71 B Vol. 24h: $6.13 B tokens instead of futures contracts. As a result, it will offer retail and institutional investors regulated exposure to the asset through traditional brokerage accounts.

The broader crypto market is showing strength as the ETF approval deadlines approach. Solana SOL $237.9 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $129.02 B Vol. 24h: $13.72 B is leading the altcoin space rally with a 6.3% upside and eyeing a breakout past the crucial resistance of $238. As a result, it has extended its weekly gains to 15%, outperforming the rest of altcoin sector.

Furthermore, XRP is also showing strength, gaining past $3.05 earlier today. The XRP price is up 8% over the past week, as bulls await an XRP ETF launch for a strong upside.

next

The post HBAR, Solana, XRP ETFs by Fidelity and Canary Make Way to DTCC Listing appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

The post 200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An unexpected transfer of 200 million Dogecoin (DOGE), worth more than $50 million, appeared on the blockchain just within the last hour, with major U.S. broker Robinhood directly involved, as per Whale Alert. The immediate thought was that some major unknown investor bought and withdrew DOGE from the platform. But it quickly became known that the coins had just been moved between wallets controlled by Robinhood itself.  You Might Also Like This did not have any lasting effect on the amount of coins available, but it still made the crypto audience curious about what was happening. The transfer was so big that it was hard to ignore, and the background made it even harder. Dogecoin, which has been trading near $0.25 after a weekly surge that pushed its two-week gains above 16%, is now linked to a regulatory experiment that few thought possible a few years ago.  Dogecoin ETF: What, when, where? The first U.S. Dogecoin fund, labeled DOJE, is on the verge of being launched as soon as today. Based on the not so common Investment Company Act of 1940, this Dogecoin ETF is similar to Solana’s SSK fund and not the Bitcoin ETF. Nevertheless, it will provide a new way to invest in the most popular meme coin. The SEC is still saying no to approving a traditional spot DOGE ETF, but this workaround gives investors exposure. You Might Also Like Robinhood’s role in all of this is still very important. The platform is one of the biggest DOGE storage services in the world, holding billions of coins for retail users. Source: https://u.today/200000000-doge-transfer-stuns-robinhood-amid-dogecoin-etf-drama
NEAR
NEAR$2,722--%
Union
U$0,00932-2,81%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0961-5,60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:00
Share
Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

The post Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Feud: Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-feud-cftc-nominee-accuse-tyler-winklevoss/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016084-0,69%
Sign
SIGN$0,0781-2,09%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0,13849+2,99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:30
Share
Powell: Fed does not have or seek legal authority to buy Bitcoin

Powell: Fed does not have or seek legal authority to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the Federal Reserve does not have or seek to purchase Bitcoin.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,09-11,24%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001963-1,94%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

Powell: Fed does not have or seek legal authority to buy Bitcoin

More Than a Wallet: All-in-One Crypto & Fiat App Could Replace Your Bank Account

Urgent: Coinbase Fights to Uncover Deleted SEC Texts