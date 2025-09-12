HBAR, Solana, XRP ETFs by Fidelity and Canary Make Way to DTCC Listing

Crypto ETFs are now making progress in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to receive a green light. On Sept. 11, HBAR, Solana and XRP ETF filed by two big asset managers, Fidelity Investments and Canary Capital, made way to the DTCC website. This development has sparked additional buzz for an SEC approval soon.

Why Is DTCC Listing Special for HBAR, Solana, and XRP ETFs

According to the data from Bloomberg, the US SEC will approve new crypto ETFs soon, with Solana ETF and XRP ETF carrying 95% odds of approval. Similarly, the HBAR ETF has 90% approval chances. The SEC faces its final deadline in October to decide on the XRP and Solana applications. In a recent development, Canary Capital also filed an “America-First” crypto ETF, covering digital assets created in the US.

The DTCC places securities on the NSCC eligibility list as part of the process to prepare for the launch of a new ETF in the market. However, market experts like Nate Geraci and Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas clarified that a DTCC listing is only an administrative step.

These ETFs must still secure SEC approval before trading can commence.

REX-Osprey XRP ETF Goes Live on September 12

As the crypto ETF market heats up, investors are now excited about the launch of the REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF, which is expected to launch on Sept. 12, 2025. The US SEC completed its 75-day review without objections, clearing the product to proceed under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

This ETF from Rex-Osprey will directly hold XRP XRP $3.05 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $181.71 B Vol. 24h: $6.13 B tokens instead of futures contracts. As a result, it will offer retail and institutional investors regulated exposure to the asset through traditional brokerage accounts.

The broader crypto market is showing strength as the ETF approval deadlines approach. Solana SOL $237.9 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $129.02 B Vol. 24h: $13.72 B is leading the altcoin space rally with a 6.3% upside and eyeing a breakout past the crucial resistance of $238. As a result, it has extended its weekly gains to 15%, outperforming the rest of altcoin sector.

Furthermore, XRP is also showing strength, gaining past $3.05 earlier today. The XRP price is up 8% over the past week, as bulls await an XRP ETF launch for a strong upside.

