HBAR, SUI Eyeing 300% Gains, But This New ETH L2 Token May Steal The Show

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:48
Crypto News
  • 20 September 2025
  • |
  • 20:13

As Uptober approaches, attention has turned to HBAR and SUI, both showing signs of strength with room for further gains.

HBAR is trading near $0.2449 USD, with resistance at $0.248 USD, and a potential breakout could see it test $0.266 USD. SUI, on the other hand, has maintained support around $3.72 USD, pushing toward the 4.00 USD resistance zone after forming higher lows.

Meanwhile, a new ETH Layer 2 token has entered the spotlight, raising over $3.8 million USD in its presale at $0.0058 USD per token. Layer Brett is offering staking rewards around 684% APY and ultra-low fees; positioning it as the best crypto to buy now ahead of Uptober’s momentum.

What’s new with HBAR?

HBAR is trading around $0.24–$0.25 USD, with daily volumes showing a recent uptick. Big-wallet accumulation and technical indicators suggest that HBAR may have broken out of short-term resistance.

One pattern forming is a cup-and-handle, where the neckline sits near $0.25 USD. If that holds, projections point to a possible move toward $0.31 USD.

HBAR is also seeing interest from institutional investors, who are monitoring developments in exchange offerings and staking yields. These factors feed into HBAR price prediction scenarios that assume moderate upside rather than extreme gains.

Inside the Sui Network

SUI currently trades in the range of $3.60–$3.80 USD, with 24-hour trading volume exceeding $1.9 billion USD. Week-over-week movement shows SUI up around 5-8%, though intraday volatility has increased.

Market participants are tracking ecosystem updates: SUI’s developer network has expanded projects, and new listings on major exchanges have improved liquidity.

Nevertheless, resistance is present near $4.50 USD, and declines from that level have often followed short-term pumps. For SUI, the price prediction outlook before uptake in October depends on sustained on-chain activity and external developments (partnerships, listings).

Layer Brett: The new show stealer?

As an ETH L2 presale tokens, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is increasingly cited as the best crypto to buy now. It is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 infrastructure, targeting high throughput (up to 10,000 transactions per second) and minimal gas fees (as low as $0.0001 under ideal conditions).

Its presale price is approximately $0.0058 USD, and it has raised over $3.8 million USD so far. Staking rewards are part of the appeal: early contributors report APYs in the 684% range. The tokenomics include a fixed supply and incentives for early and long-term participation.

HBAR, SUI, Layer Brett: Who leads the next run?

For HBAR, price prediction models suggest possible gains of 20-30% if resistance around $0.25 USD is cleared and demand holds. Below that, downside risk towards $0.22 USD may increase. SUI forecasts have upside potential toward $5.00 USD or more under strong ecosystem growth and macro trends.

By contrast, Layer Brett forecasts are steeper in scale. If its presale traction continues, staking succeeds, and bridges or cross-chain utility roll out, it may offer multiple times returns compared to baseline ETH L2 or Layer 1 tokens.

Conclusion

HBAR shows potential for short-term gains if resistance near $0.248 USD is breached but remains vulnerable if support at $0.24 fails. SUI’s recent momentum toward $4.00 USD reflects growing interest in its ecosystem although technical risks persist.

LBRETT, with its presale success, staking returns, and design for scale, appears to offer the strongest asymmetric opportunity. This makes it the best crypto to buy now in a market where risk and reward must be carefully balanced.

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-cryptos-to-buy-before-uptober-hbar-sui-eyeing-300-gains-but-this-new-eth-l2-token-may-steal-the-show/

