HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Finally Casts A Movie Actor To Return For The Show

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 03:15
Threshold
T$0.01563-4.28%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07311-8.62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04132-23.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016713-11.39%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%

The point of the Harry Potter series other than “Warner Bros. wants money” seems to be some sort of new take on the books with longer seasons to space out the story, and a brand new cast that may bring something new to the role.

That has involved recasting every single role from the original films, but now, there’s an exception.

It’s just been announced that Warwick Davis is going to play Professor Filius Flitwick, a part he held across the original eight films (he also played the Goblin Griphook, but he will not play him again, as that part has been recast). Professor Flitwick is the Charms professor in the school, and while he’s not exactly a key character in most of the storylines, it’s still interesting to see Davis to return to the part.

Davis is no stranger to reprising old roles, as he recently did in the 2022 Willow show, playing the lead role that he did in the 1998 movie. That didn’t go that well, but we’ll see how Harry Potter turns out this time. It’s not likely going to hinge on him, of course.

Again, this is, as of now, the only role that has retained an original actor from the films. While part of this is no doubt to separate the new show from the movies, a number of characters have actors who have actually died since those films (two Dumbledores, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid) while others are of course too old to return, which would be all the students, who began their parts at 11-12 years old (Daniel Radcliffe, for example, is now 36).

This announcement also came with a number of side-character casting reveals, and we have:

  • Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout
  • Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns
  • Brid Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey
  • Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas
  • Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe
  • William Nash as Gregory Goyle

It feels like we are close to running out of named roles to keep casting in Philosopher’s Stone, at least. There is, however, one role being kept under wraps, whoever will play Voldemort himself. Former Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes chose Cillian Murphy to fill his shoes, but he…doesn’t get to choose, and we don’t know if Murphy will be involved. Keep in mind, whoever takes parts like this has their dance card booked for probably the next decade or more. That’s why we’ve seen questions raised about an actor like John Lithgow taking on the role of Dumbledore when he’s already 79. Hopefully he stays healthy.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/01/hbos-harry-potter-finally-casts-a-movie-actor-to-return-for-the-show/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$194.72-5.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$107,810.91-1.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.01-4.34%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37552-9.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07528-0.43%
HIVE
HIVE$0.1927-4.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals