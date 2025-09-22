The post He Lost Half His Portfolio: Renowned Analyst Announces His Recovery Has Begun, Names 8 Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his latest strategies and market expectations regarding his altcoin portfolio. Poppe noted that he saw strong returns on his portfolio last week, but that the total is still down approximately 35%. Despite this, the analyst argued that the markets are “in the process of bottoming out,” adding that there is significant upside potential in altcoins. According to Poppe, some projects are among the pioneers of this process. According to the analyst, PEAQ continues its upward trend, W has begun to gain momentum, and REZ and AEVO stand out as the next candidates. Furthermore, large-cap coins are showing signs of recovery, supporting increased portfolio returns. The analyst claimed there are strong technical signals, particularly for W. Poppe, arguing that key resistance levels have been breached, plans to sell gradually between the $0.16-$0.18 and $0.20-$0.22 ranges, depending on the nature of the price movement. He noted that the cash generated from this could be channeled into coins that haven’t yet gained traction, such as projects like OP, TIA, or REZ. Poppe also stated that he expects market volatility to increase, and therefore aims to establish a small cash position. He added that this strategy will create buying opportunities during pullbacks and allow for more efficient profit-taking. Finally, the analyst highlighted new narratives in the market. He noted that HYPE and ASTER are particularly prominent among decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and that he plans to invest more in this area if the DePIN ecosystem revives. Poppe reiterated that altcoin markets are emerging from their depressive phase and have strong upside potential in the coming period. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/he-lost-half-his-portfolio-renowned-analyst-announces-his-recovery-has-begun-names-8-altcoins/ The post He Lost Half His Portfolio: Renowned Analyst Announces His Recovery Has Begun, Names 8 Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his latest strategies and market expectations regarding his altcoin portfolio. Poppe noted that he saw strong returns on his portfolio last week, but that the total is still down approximately 35%. Despite this, the analyst argued that the markets are “in the process of bottoming out,” adding that there is significant upside potential in altcoins. According to Poppe, some projects are among the pioneers of this process. According to the analyst, PEAQ continues its upward trend, W has begun to gain momentum, and REZ and AEVO stand out as the next candidates. Furthermore, large-cap coins are showing signs of recovery, supporting increased portfolio returns. The analyst claimed there are strong technical signals, particularly for W. Poppe, arguing that key resistance levels have been breached, plans to sell gradually between the $0.16-$0.18 and $0.20-$0.22 ranges, depending on the nature of the price movement. He noted that the cash generated from this could be channeled into coins that haven’t yet gained traction, such as projects like OP, TIA, or REZ. Poppe also stated that he expects market volatility to increase, and therefore aims to establish a small cash position. He added that this strategy will create buying opportunities during pullbacks and allow for more efficient profit-taking. Finally, the analyst highlighted new narratives in the market. He noted that HYPE and ASTER are particularly prominent among decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and that he plans to invest more in this area if the DePIN ecosystem revives. Poppe reiterated that altcoin markets are emerging from their depressive phase and have strong upside potential in the coming period. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/he-lost-half-his-portfolio-renowned-analyst-announces-his-recovery-has-begun-names-8-altcoins/