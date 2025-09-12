Hedera, Avalanche, and BullZilla Presale: Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 15:15
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01865-0,95%

Hedera Up 2.5%, Avalanche Rises 2.12%, While BullZilla Dominates the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025

The crypto market is full of stories of opportunities seized and opportunities missed. Every year, new tokens emerge that have the potential to become top 100x crypto presales in 2025, yet many investors look back with regret at the ones they didn’t catch in time. The lesson is always the same: hesitation can cost fortunes.

Today, the spotlight shines on three projects: Hedera, Avalanche, and BullZilla. While Hedera and Avalanche continue to show steady growth, it is BullZilla Presale that has ignited excitement as the best crypto to buy today. The mix of sadness for missed gains and excitement for fresh chances defines the journey of crypto investing.

Hedera Shows Modest Growth, But Was It Enough?

The price of Hedera (HBAR) sits at $0.2325, up 2.50% in the last 24 hours with over $209 million in daily trading volume. For long-term holders, this small but steady rise is a sign of resilience. Yet, for newer investors, it may feel bittersweet. HBAR has shown potential before, but many missed its prime surge moments.

In the race for top 100x crypto presales in 2025, Hedera’s stability is admirable, but stability rarely brings exponential returns. That lingering sadness of being “too late” hovers for many who wanted more explosive growth.

Avalanche Climbs, But Investors Still Wonder

Avalanche (AVAX) is currently priced at $29.04, rising 2.12% in the last 24 hours. With a strong ecosystem and steady performance, AVAX has been a favorite among institutional and retail investors alike. Its network continues to grow, and its resilience through market cycles is undeniable.

Yet, just like with Hedera, there’s a shadow of regret. Many remember when Avalanche was available at much lower prices and wonder if they missed the true golden moment. For those hunting for top 100x crypto presales in 2025, AVAX feels like a strong asset, but not necessarily the ticket to exponential returns.

BullZilla Presale: The Fresh Opportunity Everyone Needed

Unlike Hedera and Avalanche, Bull Zilla is in its earliest and most rewarding phase, its presale. Having already raised over $350K, Bull Zilla is in Stage 2C, priced at just $0.00004575. With stages changing every 48 hours or at $100K milestones, the window to secure the lowest entry is closing fast.

This is where excitement replaces sadness. For those who missed out on past missed ICO Opportunities, BullZilla ($BZIL) feels like redemption. It could become the BullZilla next 1000x project, placing it firmly at the top of the top 100x crypto presales in 2025.

BullZilla Presale Information

MetricDetails
Current Stage2C (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie)
Phase3
Current Price$0.00004575
Presale TallyOver $350,000 Raised
Token HoldersOver 1200
Tokens Sold23.4 Billion
Current ROI11422.20% from Stage 2C to the listing price of $0.00527
ROI for Early Joiners695.65% until Stage 2C
$1,000 Investment21.857 Million $BZIL Tokens
Upcoming Price Surge14.55 increase in Stage 2D (to $0.00005241)

How to Buy BullZilla

Buying BullZilla Presale is simple and open to all investors:

  1. Visit the official BullZilla presale site.
  2. Connect your crypto wallet (MetaMask or Trust Wallet).
  3. Fund it with Ethereum (ETH).
  4. Swap ETH for $BZIL tokens at the presale price.
  5. Confirm your transaction and secure your allocation.

With its current pace, BullZilla stands as not only the best crypto to buy today but also one of the most promising Early Presale Crypto tokens in years.

Conclusion

In crypto, timing is everything. Hedera and Avalanche show why patience and resilience matter, but they also remind investors of the bittersweet feeling of coming late to the party. Their steady growth is reassuring, but not the life-changing moment most investors crave.

That’s where BullZilla Presale changes the game. With $350K already raised and Stage 2C at $0.00004575, it offers what Hedera and Avalanche no longer can: the chance to enter early, at the ground floor of a potential BullZilla next 1000x project. For those seeking the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, BullZilla isn’t just another option, it’s the redemption opportunity many have been waiting for.

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

Why are Hedera and Avalanche still relevant?

Both show stability and growth, but they may lack the explosive upside investors want from top 100x crypto presales in 2025.

What makes BullZilla different?

Its presale stage offers investors entry at the lowest prices, with strong momentum that could make it the Next 1000x Meme Coin.

How much has BullZilla raised so far?

Over $350K in funding at Stage 2C, priced at $0.00004575.

Is BullZilla risky?

Like all crypto, risks exist. But early presales often carry the highest upside potential.

Summary

Hedera and Avalanche both present strong, reliable growth stories, but they leave many investors wishing they had entered earlier. BullZilla, on the other hand, represents a fresh shot at exponential gains. Already raising over $350K in presale and climbing through stages quickly, it has become a clear contender for the top 100x crypto presales in 2025.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are volatile and risky. Always do your own research before making financial commitments.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0,0187+0,86%
VinuChain
VC$0,0029-0,34%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00614-1,60%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Share
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00196077+0,15%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09687-4,30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,0187+0,86%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Share
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0,3326+1,99%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%