Hedera (HBAR) Price Nears Next Rally: Here’s What Needs to Happen First

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 05:00
SphereX
HERE$0.000209--%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01355+10.07%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24248+3.11%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10927-1.16%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01755+1.56%
The past few weeks saw HBAR trade between $0.21 and $0.27, a tight range that could have traders watching for which side wins.  WorldofChart and Butterfly, two crypto analysis pages on X, each shared clear takes on what could follow. Chart analyses from both sources give a useful way to think about possible scenarios. The
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

PANews reported on June 23 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, recently disclosed on the X platform that from June 13 to 19,
Bitcoin
BTC$115,950.36+1.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978-6.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:22
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06466+3.90%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003636-0.24%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004435+0.36%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01596-4.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September