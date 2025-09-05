Hedera Secures Historic Role in Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token, America’s First State-Issued Stablecoin

Wyoming approved Hedera as the only additional blockchain for the Frontier Stable Token, the first state-issued stablecoin in the U.S.

Revenue from the token’s Treasury reserves will support Wyoming’s School Foundation Program, funding education across the state.

Hedera has been officially approved as a candidate blockchain for the Wyoming Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), the first state-issued stablecoin in the United States. The decision was confirmed by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission in its Q2 2025 assessment, making Hedera the only additional blockchain cleared for the program.

Wyoming’s Stable Token Plan and Education Funding

The Wyoming Stable Token Act of 2023 gave the state authority to issue FRNT. The token is backed by U.S. dollars and short-term Treasury bills, with an extra two percent reserve added for stability.

Unlike private projects, FRNT is designed with public use in mind. Interest from Treasury investments will go directly into the Wyoming School Foundation Program, which funds education across the state.

The Commission said the token will show how digital assets can improve public finance by making payments faster, more open, and more efficient. Notably, at its recent meeting, the Commission reviewed candidate blockchains and approved Hedera with a strong score. The official memo listed Hedera’s technical qualities as the reason for its selection.

Anthony Apollo, the Executive Director of the Commission, explained that the state wants to set a new example in the use of digital assets. He said Hedera’s technology met the state’s standards for security and compliance, which was central to the approval.

Alongside these approval milestones, as featured in our recent coverage, Hedera is getting more attention after Abu Dhabi-based KAIO launched three major funds on its network. This adds to Hedera’s role in real-world asset projects and could help increase the use of HBAR in the future.

Why Hedera Was Selected

As highlighted in our previous news brief, Hedera was chosen because it processes transactions quickly and at a low, consistent cost. The network can handle around 10,000 transactions per second and is carbon-negative,

More importantly, this means that it offsets more emissions than it produces. These qualities make it a good fit for real-world uses like retail payments, payroll, tax refunds, and even emergency relief.

In addition, another reason for the decision is Hedera’s governance structure. The network is run by a council of global organizations, giving it openness and stability. The Commission said this setup fits well with its goals of regulation and public trust.

Similarly, by adding Hedera to the Frontier Stable Token program, Wyoming has taken a major step in linking state-backed finance with blockchain technology. This step could inspire other states to try new ideas that directly help people.

Hedera has been gaining recognition beyond just its use in payments and enterprise applications. As we reported in our previous news brief, Grayscale has created a Hedera Trust ETF in Delaware.

]]>