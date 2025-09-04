Hedera Selected as the Only New Blockchain for Wyoming’s FRNT Stablecoin

PANews reported on September 4th that the Wyoming Stable Token Commission announced, according to Hedera's official website, that Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), Wyoming's first state-issued stablecoin, will be listed on the Hedera public blockchain. FRNT is fully backed by US dollars and short-term US Treasury bonds, with a 2% additional reserve. Interest income will go to the Wyoming State Education Fund. Hedera was selected as the only new candidate blockchain for its transaction speed, regulatory compliance, and governance model. FRNT has already been piloted for public service payments and other scenarios.

As previously reported, Wyoming's first state-level stablecoin, FRNT, has been listed on seven blockchains including Solana and Arbitrum .