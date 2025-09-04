Hedge fund giant Millennium disclosed that it increased its holdings of Bitcoin ETFs worth $244 million in Q2

By: PANews
2025/09/04 09:17
MetaDOS
PANews reported on September 4 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, hedge fund giant Millennium disclosed that it purchased $244 million worth of Bitcoin ETFs in the second quarter.

