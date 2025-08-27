Hedge fund Numerai secures $500 million investment commitment from JPMorgan Chase

PANews reported on August 27th that according to The Block, San Francisco-based hedge fund Numerai LLC announced it has secured a $500 million investment commitment from JPMorgan Chase's asset management arm, with the fund set to launch next year. Over the past three years, Numerai's assets under management have grown from $60 million to $450 million. Numerai stated that its global equity hedge fund achieved a 25% net return last year. The company also stated it plans to hire more employees. Its native token, Numeraire (NMR), surged as much as 33% at one point.

