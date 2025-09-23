Helius Buys $167M in Solana, Kicks Off $500M SOL Treasury Plan

Helius Medical Technologies is betting big on Solana. The company just started its first major crypto purchase under a new treasury plan. Its opening move put $167 million into SOL, Solana’s native token.
The deal marks the start of a much larger $500 million program. Investors will be watching to see how quickly Helius continues to build its position.
In a press release, Helius confirmed the purchase of over 760,000 SOL tokens. The company said it paid an average price of $231 per token, making this first buy worth $167 million.
Pantera Capital and Summer Capital are leading the strategy, according to the statement. Board observer Cosmo Jiang said the team focused on cost efficiency and market timing.
Helius also disclosed that it still holds more than $335 million in cash reserves. This leaves room for more token buys when prices align with the company’s accumulation plan.
The firm said it will also explore staking and using DeFi protocols to make its SOL holdings productive.
The press release cited Solana’s network performance as part of the decision. The chain processes more than 3,500 transactions per second and averages 3.7 million daily active wallets. Over 23 billion transactions have already been processed this year.
Unlike Bitcoin, which does not generate yield, SOL offers around 7% native staking rewards. Helius intends to participate in staking to generate returns while holding long term.
The company framed this move as a way to support tokenized networks while growing shareholder value. It also confirmed that its core neurotech and medical device operations will continue alongside the crypto treasury effort.
With this first purchase completed, attention now shifts to when the next round of buying will take place. Investors tracking Solana will be watching price moves closely as Helius builds its position.
