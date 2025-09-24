Helius Medical Technologies has officially kick-started its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy with an initial acquisition of 760,190 tokens. Helius Has Started Buying Solana With Its $500 Million Raise As announced in a press release, Helius Medical Technologies has completed its first Solana purchase for its digital asset treasury strategy. In total, the company has acquired […]Helius Medical Technologies has officially kick-started its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy with an initial acquisition of 760,190 tokens. Helius Has Started Buying Solana With Its $500 Million Raise As announced in a press release, Helius Medical Technologies has completed its first Solana purchase for its digital asset treasury strategy. In total, the company has acquired […]

Helius Takes First Step In Solana Treasury With $175 Million Purchase

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 08:00
Solana
SOL$213.87-1.51%

Helius Medical Technologies has officially kick-started its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy with an initial acquisition of 760,190 tokens.

Helius Has Started Buying Solana With Its $500 Million Raise

As announced in a press release, Helius Medical Technologies has completed its first Solana purchase for its digital asset treasury strategy. In total, the company has acquired 760,190 SOL at an average price of $231 per token, spending about $175 million.

Originally a neurotech company, Helius Medical Technologies adopted a strategy focused on accumulating SOL earlier this month. Just a few days ago, the firm revealed that it had raised over $500 million for its digital asset treasury through a private placement offering.

Among the key backers were Pantera Capital, an American venture capital and hedge fund specializing in blockchain and digital assets, and Summer Capital, a Hong Kong-headquartered investment firm.

Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman at Helius, said:

With the latest purchase, Helius has begun deploying the raised capital into Solana. The company still has $335 million sitting in cash reserves for further treasury expansions, along with the potential to raise another $750 million if the stapled warrants from its private placement are exercised.

The press release noted that, besides SOL being among the top coins in on-chain activity-related metrics, it’s also financially productive by design, thanks to its 7% native staking yield.

Helius added:

The NASDAQ-listed neurotech firm isn’t the only one to pivot to a Solana treasury this month. Forward Industries, a company focused on design and manufacturing, also adopted a SOL strategy and closed a private investment in public equity (PIPE) earlier in September, raising $1.65 billion.

The financing was led by three key players in Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto. Last Monday, the firm executed its first purchase worth $1.58 billion, instantly becoming the largest SOL treasury holder in the world.

In some other news, analytics firm Santiment has shared an update on how projects in the Solana ecosystem compare against each other in terms of the Development Activity metric.

Solana Development Activity

From the table, it’s visible that SOL continues to be the top-ranked coin with its developers putting in the most work on the project’s public GitHub repositories. Wormhole (W) and Pyth Network (PYTH) follow in second and third, respectively.

SOL Price

At the time of writing, Solana is trading around $218, down over 7% in the last week.

Solana Price Chart

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

When equations shipwreck, a Google AI comes to the rescue. Result: stunned mathematicians and a scientific future that looks like science fiction. L’article A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013868-1.27%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3032-2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.007971-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 15:44
Share
Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

TLDRs; Xiaomi recalls 116,877 SU7 EVs after a fatal crash tied to flaws in driver-assist software. The recall affects vehicles produced between February 2024 and August 2025, according to Chinese regulators. Xiaomi will release an OTA update to improve system performance and safety compliance. Tesla and BYD have also faced major recalls, highlighting industry-wide EV [...] The post Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.13647+4.03%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:41
Share
Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00621-0.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share

Trending News

More

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Lyft Stock Hits Three-Year High After Waymo Partnership

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates