Hemi secures $15m to advance Bitcoin programmability ahead of TGE

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/27 04:29
Solayer
LAYER$0.5424+7.29%

With a fresh $15 million raise, Hemi says it’s building the alarm clock for Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion in dormant value. The project aims to transform the world’s largest crypto asset from a static store of value into the dynamic foundation for a new DeFi ecosystem.

Summary
  • Hemi raises $15 million in growth funding ahead of its token generation event, bringing total funding to $30 million.
  • Round led by YZi Labs, Republic Digital, and HyperChain Capital, with participation from top crypto funds.
  • The funding aims to accelerate development of Hemi’s Bitcoin programmability layer.

In a press release dated August 26, Hemi announced the close of a $15 million growth round led by YZi Labs, with participation from Republic Digital, HyperChain Capital, Selini Capital, Protein Capital, and Quantstamp.

The raise, which also drew a syndicate of other notable funds including Breyer Capital, Big Brains Holdings, Web3.com, and Crypto.com, brings the protocol’s total funding to $30 million. Hemi said the capital injection is strategically timed to accelerate ecosystem development and scale its infrastructure in the final stretch before its token generation event.

Bridging Bitcoin’s great divide

According to Hemi, Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion market capitalization remains largely isolated from the innovation happening across the DeFi landscape. While Ethereum and other smart contract platforms have built vibrant financial ecosystems, Bitcoin’s security model has historically resisted such flexibility.

Hemi’s architecture, particularly its Hemi Virtual Machine, attempts to resolve this by embedding a full Bitcoin node within an Ethereum Virtual Machine, creating what developers call a “supernetwork” that maintains Bitcoin’s security inheritance while enabling Ethereum-style programmability.

The technical approach reflects a philosophical stance shared by Hemi’s founding team, which includes Bitcoin core developer Jeff Garzik and Proof-of-Proof consensus inventor Maxwell Sanchez. Their solution avoids the common pitfalls of Bitcoin sidechains or wrapped assets that often compromise on security or decentralization.

The protocol’s traction suggests this vision is gaining substantial momentum. Hemi currently reports over $1.2 billion in total value locked, making it the largest programmability layer on Bitcoin by that metric. The network claims more than 100,000 verified users and a community exceeding 400,000 members, supported by integrations with 70 ecosystem partners including established names like Sushi, LayerZero, and MetaMask.

The HEMI token

The latest raise comes ahead of Hemi’s anticipated token generation event, for which the project has recently unveiled its tokenomics structure. The HEMI token will function as the core coordination mechanism for network security, transaction fees, and cross-chain settlement.

With a total supply of 10 billion tokens, the allocation prioritizes community and ecosystem growth at 32%, followed by investors and strategic partners at 28%, team and core contributors at 25%, and the Hemispheres foundation receiving 15%.

The token’s utility extends to incentivizing Bitcoin security inheritance through the Proof-of-Proof mechanism, serving as chain payment for security aggregation, and enabling governance through the veHEMI staking system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,247.28+1.22%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,247.28+1.22%
TONCOIN
TON$3.167+1.89%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Share
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-6.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.472+4.48%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03634+1.33%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Share

Trending News

More

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating