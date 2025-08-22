Hemi token economics released, 25% allocated to the team and core contributors

PANews reported on August 22nd that Hemi, a modular blockchain network, has officially announced the release of its token economics. The total supply of Hemi tokens is 10 billion, with 25% allocated to the team and core contributors, 15% to the Hemispheres Foundation, 32% to the community and ecosystem, and 28% to investors and strategic partners.

