Here Are The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Premiere Songs And Dances

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:05
DAR Open Network
D$0.03408-4.61%
MemeCore
M$2.49804-3.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08609-10.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017398-0.24%
Propy
PRO$0.7069-3.82%
SphereX
HERE$0.000253+26.50%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.002808+180.80%

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Disney

Dancing With the Stars is back with a brand-new season, pairing celebrities and professional dancers together as they compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Here’s everything to know about the premiere, including the full lineup of songs and dances for Week 1.

Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return for Season 34, joined by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Fourteen celebrities are heading to the ballroom this season (the entire cast was announced on Good Morning America on September 4).

This year’s star-studded lineup features actresses, Olympians, reality TV stars, sports legends, comedians and more. Pro dancer Mark Ballas, who won Season 31 with Charli D’Amelio, has come out of retirement to compete in Season 34. The professional roster also welcomes newcomer Jan Ravnik, a former dancer from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Forbes‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 33 Cast Revealed—Meet The Celebrities And Pros Competing This FallBy Monica Mercuri

The DWTS Season 34 premiere, airing live on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, will feature an opening number to “Kill the Lights” by Whitney Myer, choreographed by Ray Leeper. There will also be a performance by the new troupe — Carter Williams, Hailey Bills, Onye Stevenson, and Jaxon Willard — dancing to Tate McRae’s “Just Keep Watching.”

During Week 1, the celebrities and their professional partners will perform a diverse range of ballroom dance styles, including the Tango, Cha-Cha, Salsa and Jive.

Is There A Theme For The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Premiere?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough as hosts. (Disney/Jai Lennard)

Disney

The premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 does not have an official theme. Themed weeks typically begin during the second week of the celebrity dance competition. In recent seasons, the first themes were Oscar Night (2024), Latin Night (2023) and Elvis Night (2022). ABC will likely announce this season’s first theme soon, so stay tuned!

What Are The Dancing With the Stars Songs And Dances For The Season 34 Premiere?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Baron Davis and Britt Stewart. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Disney

Keep reading for the full list of songs and dances the couples will perform during the Dancing With the Stars Week 1 premiere, according to ABC.

  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik will perform a Salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny.
  • Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.
  • Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Salsa.
  • NBA All-Star Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.
  • Social media personality Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears.
  • Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis.
  • Actor and musician Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me” by Billy Joel.
  • Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson.
  • Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns.
  • Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga.
  • Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.
  • Former Fifth Harmony tar Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande.
  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Tango to “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast.”
  • Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave.

How To Watch Dancing With the Stars

The Dancing with the Stars Season 34 premiere will air on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes are available to stream on ABC.com and Hulu the next day.

Check out the official trailer for Season 32 of DWTS below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/15/here-are-the-dancing-with-the-stars-season-34-premiere-songs-and-dances/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006142-1.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0876+4.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.60%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-8.89%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2869-6.09%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.9437+6.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention