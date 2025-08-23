Here’s How $200 Monthly Investment in Shiba Inu Could Make You if SHIB Gains Ethereum-Like Adoption

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/23 22:22
Investors who capitalize on Shiba Inu’s low price to build their portfolios could become rich if SHIB’s adoption grows like that of Ethereum.  Shiba Inu is often cited as a prime example when discussing how average crypto investors became rich overnight. The asset changed the lives of many average-income earners, including a truck driver who made a profit of $1.7 million from a small investment of $650.  Although Shiba Inu has plunged massively from its 2021 highs, enthusiasts still believe it is capable of growing into a large-cap crypto like Ethereum.  SHIB Price If It Gains Ethereum-Like Adoption  Therefore, we explored how a modest monthly investment of $200 in SHIB over 15 years could generate substantial wealth if Shiba Inu achieves Ethereum-like adoption.  Achieving Ethereum-like adoption assumes that Shiba Inu’s market cap reaches that of ETH. At the moment, Ethereum boasts a valuation of $540 billion, with one ETH priced at $4,473.  If Shiba Inu clinches a market cap of $540 billion, it will trade at $0.000916 based on the supply of 589 trillion tokens. This suggests that achieving Ethereum-like adoption under current market conditions could drive SHIB’s price to $0.000916.  Value of $200 Monthly Investment at $0.000916  Meanwhile, investing $200 monthly over 15 years or 180 months adds up to a total investment of $36,000 in SHIB. While investing $36,000 in SHIB at once may be challenging for most investors, consistently committing $200 per month over 15 years makes the target more achievable.  For this article, we assumed that this $36,000 was invested in SHIB at four different average buy prices– $0.000007, $0.00001, $0.000015, and $0.000020. With a total investment of $36,000, investors could accumulate 5.14 billion SHIB tokens at an average price of $0.000007, 3.6 billion tokens at $0.00001, 2.4 billion tokens at $0.000015, or 1.8 billion tokens at $0.00002.  If Shiba Inu achieves Ethereum-level adoption and climbs to $0.000916, a 5.14 billion SHIB portfolio would be worth roughly $4.71 million, while a 3.6 billion SHIB holding would amount to about $3.3 million. At $0.000916, blockchain portfolios containing 2.4 billion and 1.8 billion SHIB tokens would be valued at $2.2 million and $1.65 million, respectively.  This reflects how investors can become rich by leveraging the DCA strategy and awaiting a potential spike to high-cap levels like that of Ethereum.  The $0.000916 Forecast  Although it remains uncertain whether Shiba Inu would ever gain Ethereum-like adoption, the $0.0009 prediction has already been tied to the canine-themed token.  Last year, we estimated that Shiba Inu would climb to $0.00094 if it stays correlated with Ethereum and the second-biggest cryptocurrency hits Ark Invest’s $166,000 target by 2032.  In July, The Crypto Basic also predicted that Shiba Inu could trade at around $0.000978 by July 2042 if its price grows by 30% yearly. In the meantime, Shiba Inu still lacks those factors that propelled Ethereum to the $540 billion valuation.  For instance, while Ethereum has multiple exchange-traded funds currently trading on American exchanges, no issuer has filed to offer a similar product for SHIB.

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
