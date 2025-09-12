Here’s how much Warren Buffett is up on his UnitedHealth stock bet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 16:32
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014712+1.13%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04576-3.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09685-4.53%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005964+2.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015987-1.29%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-4.56%

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) has become one of Warren Buffett’s most profitable fresh bets of 2025.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) disclosed in its latest 13F filing that it acquired 5,039,564 shares of UnitedHealth last quarter at an average purchase price of $311.97 per share. The position was valued at exactly $1.57 billion at the time of purchase, making it one of Berkshire’s most notable new entries in Q2 2025.

Since then, the healthcare giant’s stock has climbed sharply. UnitedHealth closed Thursday’s session at $353.61, up 13.35% from Buffett’s reported entry price.

That translates into a paper gain of roughly $210 million for Berkshire, lifting the position’s current value to about $1.78 billion.

The rally has also been fueled by the so-called “Buffett effect.” UnitedHealth closed at $271.49 before Berkshire’s holding was disclosed, meaning the stock has surged more than 30% since the news broke, as investors followed Buffett into the trade.

UNH stock price on August 14. Source: Google Finance/Finbold

Why did Buffett buy UNH shares?

Notably, UnitedHealth traded as high as $621.24 within the past year before sliding nearly 60% to its summer lows. Berkshire’s entry price of $311.97 suggests that Buffett and his team saw the stock as significantly undervalued relative to its long-term fundamentals. 

Rather than a broad bet on healthcare defensiveness, the purchase looks like a classic Buffett value play: acquiring a market leader with stable cash flows and dominant market share at a steep discount to its historical highs.

For now, the bet is paying off handsomely. If UnitedHealth sustains its upward momentum, Buffett’s healthcare pivot could prove to be one of Berkshire’s standout trades of the year.

Source: https://finbold.com/heres-how-much-warren-buffett-is-up-on-his-unitedhealth-stock-bet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187+0.86%
VinuChain
VC$0.0029-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00614-1.60%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Share
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196077+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09687-4.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187+0.86%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Share
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3326+1.99%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%