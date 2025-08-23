Here’s How Much XRP You Would Need to Surpass Elon Musk’s Wealth if XRP Ever Hits $2,000

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/23 17:15
Bitcoin
BTC$114,897.83-1.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986-3.86%
Capverse
CAP$0.06574-1.88%
XRP
XRP$3.0179-0.84%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001113-0.80%
SphereX
HERE$0.00036+0.84%
Everscale
EVER$0.01153-5.18%

How much XRP would you need to hold to surpass Tesla CEO Elon Musk's wealth if XRP ever claimed a lofty four-digit price? While XRP currently trades for $3.1 with an impressive 447% increase over the past year, multiple market commentators insist it is largely undervalued. For instance, in May, Digital Ascension Group Managing Director Jake Claver suggested that XRP was still "heavily" undervalued. Predictions of an XRP Surge to $100, $1,000, and Even $2,000 These market commentators often point to XRP's potential in the payments sector as one reason why the crypto asset could observe dramatic price surges in the foreseeable future. Interestingly, while targets such as $100 have triggered skepticism, others are already eyeing more audacious goals like $1,000. Notably, self-acclaimed researcher Anderson recently argued that if Bitcoin (BTC) can hit $1 million, then an XRP price of $1,000 is also possible. Also, months back, Matthew Brienen, the CEO of CryptoGuard, predicted that XRP has the potential to reach $1,000 over the next decade.  Now, while the market is still coming to terms with an XRP to $1,000 projection, Jake Claver has predicted loftier targets. Speaking in an episode of The Good Morning Crypto show last month, Claver projected that XRP could climb to $2,000 by 2026. This was an ambitious forecast, considering XRP would need to soar 64,416% to hit this milestone. How Much to Surpass Elon Musk? Despite how largely unfeasible most investors see this target, we recently assessed how much impact it would have on their holdings. Notably, we evaluated how much an investor would need to hold to match the wealth of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, the world's richest man. Elon Musk Net Worth ForbesElon Musk Net Worth ForbesElon Musk Net Worth | Forbes Notably, data from Forbes confirms that Musk currently boasts a net worth of $413.8 billion at press time. If XRP ever claims the $2,000 price per token, a market participant would need to hold around 206.9 million XRP tokens to reach $413.8 billion. Today, these 206.9 million tokens could be procured for $641.39 million. Interestingly, ten months ago, in November 2024, before XRP's most recent explosive surge, an investor could have amassed these 206.9 million XRP tokens at a price of $103.45 million.  Nonetheless, an XRP price of $2,000 would push the token's market cap to $118.8 trillion, higher than the total global M2 money supply at around $95 trillion. This makes the $2,000 price highly improbable.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,841.68-1.36%
Ethereum
ETH$4,749.74-0.06%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Share
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.7872+0.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01415-1.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1345+6.07%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000163+18.54%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003608+39.68%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program