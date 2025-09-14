Here’s the ‘nuclear projection’ that will send XRP to $943

A cryptocurrency analyst has outlined a potential scenario tied to XRP’s role in cross-border payments that could push the asset close to the $1,000 mark.

The outlook, shared by analyst Diana in an X post on September 12, builds on a projection from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who suggested that XRP could capture 14% of SWIFT’s $1.5 quadrillion annual flows within the next five years.

According to the analyst, if XRP managed to secure that 14% share, roughly $210 trillion, nearly eight times the size of the U.S. economy, even a fraction passing through its liquidity pools could propel the token into uncharted territory, far beyond previous highs.

Diana also noted that XRP’s potential extends beyond SWIFT, as the token is already linked to key global financial infrastructure.

This includes the DTCC, which handles $3 quadrillion in settlements, U.S. and Japanese banks holding $37.5 trillion in deposits, and payment giants like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, which process $26 trillion annually.

Ripple’s technology is also positioned to play a central role in the rapidly growing tokenization market, expected to reach trillions in value over the coming decade.

Using conservative assumptions, the analyst pointed out that if XRP captured just 1% of the $530 trillion in global payment flows, its price could climb to around $96. Under a more speculative liquidity squeeze scenario, where XRP’s effective float is about 5.6 billion tokens, the valuation could surge to $943 per coin.

XRP price analysis

If XRP were to hit $943, it would mark a rally of over 30,000%, giving the token a market cap of roughly $56.2 trillion, making it the world’s top-ranked asset, assuming Bitcoin and gold record minimal growth during the same period.

At press time, XRP was trading at $3.05, down 3.6% in the past 24 hours. On the weekly chart, however, the asset has gained more than 7%.

XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Currently, XRP is struggling to hold above the $3 support level, which has emerged as a key zone for its next potential breakout.

Featured image via Shutterstock