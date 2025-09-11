Here’s the Price Bitcoin Must Hit to Surpass Gold

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 12:33
Bitcoin
  • 11 September 2025
  • |
  • 07:31

The debate over whether Bitcoin could one day rival gold has reignited as traders weigh both assets’ recent performances.

Data from CoinGecko and the World Gold Council shows just how far Bitcoin still has to climb before catching up to the yellow metal’s market dominance.

Gold’s market capitalization currently sits around $25.39 trillion, dwarfing Bitcoin’s $2.26 trillion valuation. To match gold on equal footing, Bitcoin would need to trade near $1.27 million per coin — more than ten times its current value.

Performance Divergence

Over longer time horizons, Bitcoin has easily outpaced gold. The leading cryptocurrency has risen by more than 1,000% in the last five years, compared with gold’s 89% gain. Shorter-term comparisons, however, tell a different story: gold has gained 39% so far this year, beating Bitcoin’s 22% advance. In the past month alone, Bitcoin slipped 2.3% while gold advanced almost 8%.

One of Bitcoin’s main advantages, supporters argue, lies in its programmed scarcity. Annual supply growth is less than 1%, and its inflation rate falls further with each halving cycle, which occurs roughly every four years. Gold, by contrast, grows at a steadier pace of 1.7% annually, powered by ongoing mining and recycling.

A Different Kind of Store of Value

While gold remains the established safe-haven asset, Bitcoin continues to attract investors as a digital alternative that offers more limited supply growth. Whether Bitcoin ever matches gold’s market cap remains an open question — but the comparison highlights the distinct roles each plays in global markets: gold as a centuries-old store of value, and Bitcoin as a rising, volatile challenger.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

