Here’s What Happened in 24 Hours of Kanye’s YZY Token Launch: Pump, Dump, and Pure Chaos

By: CoinGape
2025/08/22 15:54
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335-2.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021526-2.04%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002802-4.92%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
YZY
YZY$0.672-40.37%

Popular American rapper and singer Ye (Kanye West) has officially become a part of the $4 trillion crypto industry, with the YZY token. After months of his earlier hints, the token is now live and has gained massive attention worldwide. However, the trajectory remained the same as many other celebrities’ cryptos.

Advertisement
Advertisement

From Rumors to Launch: YZY Token is Now Live

Before the launch, rumors began to circulate in the crypto space that Kanye West (Ye) would launch a crypto. More specifically, reports emerged on the launch of the YZY meme coin token, whose alleged structure led to skepticism; 70% supply allocated to Ye, 20% to investors, and 10% reserved for liquidity.

Before Kanye could get to the launch, scammers created multiple fake YZY tokens on Pump.Fun where many ended in rug-pulls. Notably, just days before that, Ye himself called “coins prey on the fans with hype,” but he eventually launched on August 21.

Kanye’s X account made the official announcement and unveiled ‘YZY Money,’ calling it the new blockchain-based company. It’s reported that the crypto coin is designed to support YePay and YZY cards, plus the ecosystem they are creating will challenge the TradFi, reduce transaction fees, and more.

Source: X, Kanye West (Ye)

However, unusual trading activity and insiders caused chaos in just 24 hours of launch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 Hours of YZY Token and the Chaos Around It

CoinGape experts note that within 40 minutes of the YZY Money token launch, its market cap soared to $3 billion, a major milestone. However, it soon collapsed amid the investors’ profit-taking and insider activity. Within hours, it crashed 2/3rd of the initial price, putting hundreds of investors at a loss.

Source: CoinMarketCap, YZY Money Price Chart

Experts like Arthur Hayes have commented on Kanye’s token launch, adding that “Pls don’t rug me Ye.” Many others had similar concerns, considering the rug pull cases with the celebrities’ crypto, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s TRUMP.

Experts also note that many of these insiders were linked to LIBRA and TRUMP Token. Bubblemaps adds that the first buyer of the YZY token is Naseem, the trader who made $100M on TRUMP, creating suspicion on his early buys. Other parties similarly interacted with the contract address even before the public release.

While the sniper benefited, as one wallet alone controlled 87% of the supply, and collectively they had 94% of the supply, regular investors struggled. Lookonchain noted one wallet lost $1.8 million while another lost $500k in 2 hours, and the list continues.

The concern grew further when people noted Ye and his team celebrating on insider moves.

In just 24 hours, Kanye’s token went from the all-time high of $3.16 to the all-time low of $0.7713. Currently, it is trading at $0.7722 with $231.66M in market capitalization. Notably, its trading volume has decreased 85% to $147.78M, showcasing a decline in investors’ interest over the insider activity and price crash.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

This Friday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve could deliver his last major speech, in a tense economic context and under unprecedented political pressure. Wall Street, the White House, and all markets are waiting for clear signals. Rate guidance, stance on inflation, Fed independence: every word will count, and could weigh heavily. L’article Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005344-4.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.16839+7.22%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018212+2.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:05
Share
Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

BJMINING lets ETH holders earn steady returns through cloud mining with $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, zero fees, and flexible, secure contracts.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07503-0.96%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005385-5.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,321.21+1.24%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 16:45
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1176-0.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002653-0.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value