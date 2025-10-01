Here’s Where Whales Are Putting Their Capital as Spot Ethereum ETFs See Biggest Outflow Since Inception

Crypto News

The crypto market was caught off guard this week as spot Ethereum ETFs recorded their largest outflows since launch, signaling a sharp shift in institutional sentiment.

Instead of doubling down on traditional large-cap assets, whale investors are aggressively rotating into early-stage, high-utility projects with far greater upside potential, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is on top of that list.

Priced at just $0.035, Mutuum Finance is fast becoming a whale-accumulation magnet thanks to its dual-layer lending ecosystem, and non-custodial smart contract infrastructure designed to bring institutional-grade DeFi services to retail users. With over 16,670 holders already onboarded and more than $16.6 million raised ahead of launch, MUTM represents the kind of 50x asymmetric opportunity whales look for when rotating out of overbought blue-chip assets like ETH.

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Record $795.6M Outflows as Price Struggles to Hold Above $4,000

Ethereum faced renewed market pressure last week as U.S.-based spot ETH ETFs recorded their largest-ever weekly outflows, nearly $800 million, since launching in July 2024, according to SoSoValue data. Investor sentiment weakened as Ether’s price briefly dipped below the $4,000 mark, driven by a mix of technical breakdowns, macroeconomic uncertainty, and cascading liquidations. BlackRock’s flagship ETHA fund saw over $200 million in withdrawals, while Fidelity’s FETH experienced a deeper $362 million outflow, highlighting waning institutional confidence in the short term.

Daily outflows of around $250 million on Thursday and Friday marked the worst two-day stretch since mid-August, although ETH managed a slight rebound to trade near $4,020 by the weekend. And while investors reassess Ethereum’s near-term trajectory, many are now exploring emerging opportunities in the DeFi sector, with growing attention turning towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as potential higher-upside alternatives.

Presale Dynamics and Market Outlook

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) remains in the headlines as Stage 6 of its presale keeps gaining unstoppable momentum. The tokens are currently on offer at $0.035, a 16.17% increase from the previous round. Investors’ interest remains strong, and over 16,670 have invested in excess of $16.6 million, which suggests that confidence is growing in the project’s long-term vision and potential in the DeFI market.

Next-Generation DeFi Lending

Mutuum Finance is building a next-generation lending platform that serves both lenders and borrowers. With the support of both Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending models, the platform is secure, scalable, and accessible to both retail investors and institutional players.

In addition to its revolutionary lending model, Mutuum Finance is providing a $100,000 giveaway for early adopters, where 10 users will be awarded $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. The promotion rewards participation while highlighting the platform’s commitment to open, transparent, and accessible finance.

With competitive returns for both lenders and borrowers, Mutuum Finance is set to transform DeFi with its emphasis on security, efficiency, and equal access for all market participants.

Robust Security and Collateral Management

The protocol’s security framework is built to protect users at all levels. Collateral ratios, lending caps, and deposit caps are all accurately defined to maintain a controlled and stable lending environment. Undercollateralized positions are efficiently managed by incentivized liquidations through penalties and remediation fees to stabilize the system.

Collateral efficiency is optimized through tightly managed Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, particularly for high-collateral loans. The protocol is guarded against market fluctuation by a buffer reserve, and surplus reserves are invested actively into riskier assets to neutralize fluctuations and preserve overall system stability.

As spot Ethereum ETFs see record $795M outflows, whales are rotating capital into high-upside DeFi, with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) leading the charge. Priced at $0.035 and over 50% sold in Phase 6, MUTM has raised $16.6M with 16,670+ holders. Its dual-layer P2P and P2C lending platform, non-custodial infrastructure, and robust collateral management, including dynamic LTVs and buffer reserves, offer institutional-grade DeFi to retail investors. Combined with a $100K early-adopter giveaway, MUTM is emerging as a potential 50x asymmetric opportunity as smart money seeks alternatives to overbought ETH.

