Here’s Who Actually Owns All the Bitcoin in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:26
U
U$0.016+45.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,335.42-3.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019032-0.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.011992-1.60%
SphereX
HERE$0.000349-10.51%
  • While retail investors still hold the majority, institutions and ETFs now control over 14% of all BTC
  • This shift from early adopters to Wall Street creates a new dynamic of persistent, price-agnostic buying
  • On-chain data shows Satoshi holds 4.6% of the supply, while another 7.6% of Bitcoin is lost forever

Bitcoin is moving from early believers to Wall Street. As the asset matures, a new class of owner is taking control, and this shift in who holds BTC is the most important trend for its future price. On-chain data shows exactly where the 21 million coins are.

Who Actually Holds the Most Bitcoin Today?

Most of the Bitcoin supply, nearly 13.83 million BTC (65.9%), is still in the hands of individual retail investors. This group, valued at over $1.52 trillion, represents the largest single slice of the ownership pie.

However, Wall Street and corporate America now control a combined 14% of all Bitcoin, and their share is growing rapidly:

  • The new U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock, have already bought 1.63 million BTC (7.8%).
  • Corporate treasuries, with Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy leading the charge, hold another 1.3 million BTC (6.2%).

This institutional embrace is reinforced by major banks like JPMorgan, who now argue Bitcoin is a better inflation hedge than gold.

Source: X

What About Satoshi, Governments, and ‘Lost’ Coins?

Beyond the active market, several massive pools of Bitcoin are either off-limits or held by unique entities:

  • Lost Forever: An estimated 1.58 million BTC (7.6%) are considered permanently lost.
  • Satoshi Nakamoto: The creator’s wallets hold an estimated 968,000 BTC (4.6%).
  • Governments: The U.S. and other governments have seized a combined 360,000 BTC (1.5%).
  • Locked/Bankrupt: About 287,000 BTC (1.4%) are tied up in contracts or bankruptcies.
  • Unmined Supply: Just 5.2% of all Bitcoin is left to be mined over the next 100 years.

Why Does This Ownership Shift Matter for Bitcoin’s Price?

This shift from retail to institutions fundamentally changes Bitcoin’s market cycles. The old cycle was defined by whales selling to retail investors at the market top. The new cycle is completely different.

On-chain data from the past year shows that businesses and ETFs are now accumulating Bitcoin constantly, regardless of price. This persistent, price-agnostic buying creates a powerful demand floor. 

It’s the primary reason why analysts like Fundstrat’s Tom Lee now project Bitcoin could hit $1 million, as a growing wave of institutional capital chases a shrinking supply of available coins.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bitcoin-ownership-2025-wall-street-institutional-takeover/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Share
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$205-4.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-4.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003029+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004-4.58%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01739+2.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121-6.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share

Trending News

More

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?