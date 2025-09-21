Here’s Why Aster (ASTER) Price Is Pumping Today

Aster price is on fire right now. The token has jumped more than 90% in just 24 hours, trading around $1.77 as of writing, and daily volume has exploded by 192%. That kind of move has pushed ASTER to the top of the market’s gainers list and has everyone asking what’s behind the sudden spike. Aster price is on fire right now. The token has jumped more than 90% in just 24 hours, trading around $1.77 as of writing, and daily volume has exploded by 192%. That kind of move has pushed ASTER to the top of the market’s gainers list and has everyone asking what’s behind the sudden spike.