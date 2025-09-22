The post Here’s why Build-A-Bear Workshop is thriving even as retail struggles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Build-A-Bear Workshop in Herald Square, New York on Sept. 16, 2025. Laya Neelakandan | CNBC For 26-year-old Cammie Craycroft’s friends, the perfect birthday activity this summer was a group trip to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Craycroft said she and her friends grew up going to the retailer, which is known for its experiential shopping product where customers can choose their stuffed animal and then pick its outfits, accessories and more. “Build-A-Bear means a lot to me. I had so many birthday parties at Build-A-Bear,” Craycroft told CNBC. “It really is a nostalgic place, and I have so many happy memories there.” The company has recently been targeting adults like Craycroft as it diversifies its portfolio and leans into the nostalgia of the brand. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company posted record-breaking revenue in the first half of fiscal 2025, reaching $252.6 million, an increase of nearly 12% from the year-ago period. And in its second-quarter earnings report at the end of August, the retailer raised its outlook after the success of its tariff mitigation strategies — namely, increasing its inventory in the first quarter while operating under the assumption that tariffs would raise prices. Build-A-Bear’s stock is up roughly 60% year-to-date and is fast approaching a $1 billion market cap, even as other retailers struggle to recover losses from tariffs. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Build-A-Bear Workshop stock Founded in 1997, the company has been focused on scenario-planning and ensuring its brand stays true to its nostalgic roots while also adapting to the ever-changing macroenvironment, according to CEO Sharon Price John, who took over the company in 2013. Though the “retail apocalypse” means retailers have seen less foot traffic in malls over the past decade, John said Build-A-Bear has evolved to be “so much more” than just a storefront. The company has… The post Here’s why Build-A-Bear Workshop is thriving even as retail struggles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Build-A-Bear Workshop in Herald Square, New York on Sept. 16, 2025. Laya Neelakandan | CNBC For 26-year-old Cammie Craycroft’s friends, the perfect birthday activity this summer was a group trip to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Craycroft said she and her friends grew up going to the retailer, which is known for its experiential shopping product where customers can choose their stuffed animal and then pick its outfits, accessories and more. “Build-A-Bear means a lot to me. I had so many birthday parties at Build-A-Bear,” Craycroft told CNBC. “It really is a nostalgic place, and I have so many happy memories there.” The company has recently been targeting adults like Craycroft as it diversifies its portfolio and leans into the nostalgia of the brand. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company posted record-breaking revenue in the first half of fiscal 2025, reaching $252.6 million, an increase of nearly 12% from the year-ago period. And in its second-quarter earnings report at the end of August, the retailer raised its outlook after the success of its tariff mitigation strategies — namely, increasing its inventory in the first quarter while operating under the assumption that tariffs would raise prices. Build-A-Bear’s stock is up roughly 60% year-to-date and is fast approaching a $1 billion market cap, even as other retailers struggle to recover losses from tariffs. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Build-A-Bear Workshop stock Founded in 1997, the company has been focused on scenario-planning and ensuring its brand stays true to its nostalgic roots while also adapting to the ever-changing macroenvironment, according to CEO Sharon Price John, who took over the company in 2013. Though the “retail apocalypse” means retailers have seen less foot traffic in malls over the past decade, John said Build-A-Bear has evolved to be “so much more” than just a storefront. The company has…

Here’s why Build-A-Bear Workshop is thriving even as retail struggles

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 19:06
1
1$0.007397-23.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08638-2.07%
Capverse
CAP$0.14042-6.29%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01505-4.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017386-0.13%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-4.30%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002874-19.72%

A Build-A-Bear Workshop in Herald Square, New York on Sept. 16, 2025.

Laya Neelakandan | CNBC

For 26-year-old Cammie Craycroft’s friends, the perfect birthday activity this summer was a group trip to Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Craycroft said she and her friends grew up going to the retailer, which is known for its experiential shopping product where customers can choose their stuffed animal and then pick its outfits, accessories and more.

“Build-A-Bear means a lot to me. I had so many birthday parties at Build-A-Bear,” Craycroft told CNBC. “It really is a nostalgic place, and I have so many happy memories there.”

The company has recently been targeting adults like Craycroft as it diversifies its portfolio and leans into the nostalgia of the brand. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company posted record-breaking revenue in the first half of fiscal 2025, reaching $252.6 million, an increase of nearly 12% from the year-ago period.

And in its second-quarter earnings report at the end of August, the retailer raised its outlook after the success of its tariff mitigation strategies — namely, increasing its inventory in the first quarter while operating under the assumption that tariffs would raise prices.

Build-A-Bear’s stock is up roughly 60% year-to-date and is fast approaching a $1 billion market cap, even as other retailers struggle to recover losses from tariffs.

Stock chart icon

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock

Founded in 1997, the company has been focused on scenario-planning and ensuring its brand stays true to its nostalgic roots while also adapting to the ever-changing macroenvironment, according to CEO Sharon Price John, who took over the company in 2013.

Though the “retail apocalypse” means retailers have seen less foot traffic in malls over the past decade, John said Build-A-Bear has evolved to be “so much more” than just a storefront. The company has diversified its positions beyond malls into cruise ships, amusement parks, hospitality and more.

“It’s a really emotional, memorable experience that creates a tremendous amount of of equity,” John told CNBC. “Those strong feelings that consumers have for brands are very stretchable beyond just that one experience.”

With more than 600 stores across 32 countries, the company has been exploring new options to offer its signature experience in different ways, including expanding with a host of international stores and creating a line of “Mini Beans,” which are smaller, pre-stuffed toys.

Stuffed animals are seen at a Build-A-Bear Workshop in Herald Square, New York on Sept. 16, 2025.

Laya Neelakandan | CNBC

John attributed the company’s success to its forward-looking strategies. Though Build-A-Bear imports a “vast majority” of its products from China and Vietnam, John said the tariff impacts were not as drastic as they could have been because the company planned ahead.

“Success isn’t an accident, and it often takes years of planning to be able to weather difficult situations,” John said.

But the company’s core brand success goes beyond just the keeping the balance sheet clean, she added.

“The other piece is that I think that we’re in the right place at the right time,” John said. “There’s a lot of planning, but sometimes you just happen to be in the right zeitgeist. Gifting is in the zeitgeist, ‘kidulting’ is a part of the zeitgeist, personalization is a part of the zeitgeist, returning to comfort things is a part of the zeitgeist, stuffed animals is in the zeitgeist right now.”

D. A. Davidson analyst Keegan Cox said there are a multitude of reasons that Build-A-Bear has seen growth even as the macroenvironment shows signs of a potential economic slowdown.

One of the factors that’s helping the company, Cox said, is its ability to “discreetly” raise prices of certain items without customers noticing because it’s constantly creating new products to stick with current trends that are priced differently.

“No consumer is really going to be able to tell, because there’s no direct comparable product,” he told CNBC. “I think that’s a good little tariff mitigation strategy that’s kind of just built into their model.”

Cox said the company’s diverse revenue stream, between new products and new demographics, has been significantly helping it to stay afloat and successful. The analyst said he’s seeing “momentum” in the company, especially as it ramps up inventory ahead of the holiday season.

Stuffed animals are seen at a Build-A-Bear Workshop in Herald Square, New York on Sept. 16, 2025.

Laya Neelakandan | CNBC

Its expansion into international stores has been a particularly effective tool, he added.

“In my opinion, those stores just are a super high return on capital, and there’s a large runway for growth there that I think is finally starting to show up in the share price,” Cox said.

Embracing the nostalgia

Craycroft and her friends are a prime example of one of the company’s most effective strategies: marketing to adults who grew up with the iconic brand.

At her best friend’s 26th birthday party, Craycroft said she and her friends all felt like children again – except this time, she came prepared with Pinterest research into the specific aesthetic of teddy bear that would match her room and her lifestyle.

Her golden brown bear, named Bearett, is styled with grey checkered pajamas and bunny-ear slippers.

Build-A-Bear teddy bear

Photo: Cammie Craycroft

“It all just really reminded me of how sweet this is and how it can be something that you can connect with people on,” she said. “But it’s also just fun and silly.”

Craycroft and her friends aren’t the only ones leaning into the brand. After making a TikTok about her adult relationship with the toy company, she said she saw most of her views on the video came from people searching for “Build-A-Bear” on the app.

According to a recent survey conducted by Build-A-Bear, 92% of adults still own their childhood teddy bears, and nearly 100% of the respondents said stuffed animals are for all ages, not just kids.

The nostalgia of Build-A-Bear for its older customers, and those who want to carry it on for the next generation, is a huge factor in continuously driving sales, according to University of Pennsylvania marketing professor Americus Reed.

“If we learn anything from the Cracker Barrel saga,” Reed said, referring to the internet turmoil over the restaurant chain’s attempt at a rebrand, “it is that nostalgia matters, and I think it’s a big part of it.”

In what’s become an “attention deficit” economy, with a plethora of options available to consumers at all times, Reed said Build-A-Bear’s ability to build upon its existing footprint while also innovating its digital and social media presence has helped it to retain its attention among consumers of all ages.

Because of the “ritualistic” experience of buying a stuffed animal at Build-A-Bear, Reed said, the identity of the brand becomes closely intertwined with the customers.

“As you toil with putting something together and personalizing it, you’re essentially creating this extension of yourself, and that’s incredibly powerful,” Reed said. “And then you go home with it, and you can think about it and look at it. That’s really hard to replicate.”

Reed added that Build-A-Bear has become a good case example of how to effectively build a brand that creates deeper relationships with its consumers than others, creating a sense of loyalty.

“The pressure to create something that’s special enough to break through the sort of attention deficit economy is going to be the pressure test of who’s going to be able to be successful in the future,” he said. “They’re going to have the most traction.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/build-a-bear-workshop-stock-revenue.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
SIX
SIX$0.02092-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-8.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05156-7.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:48
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8461-4.62%
FORM
FORM$1.2706-11.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-6.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12226-6.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-15.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.