Here’s Why Immutable (IMX) Price Is Pumping Today

By: Coinstats
2025/09/16 17:30
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-0.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+31.57%
Immutable X
IMX$0.7101+13.83%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+0.50%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Immutable price is on a strong run right now. The token is up about 9% in the past day and almost 30% over the past week. Trading volume has climbed close to 30% too, putting IMX among today’s top gainers. Here’s a closer look at what’s driving all the excitement. Big money is clearly moving
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to CoinDesk , the ORQO Group, established in Abu Dhabi, manages $ 370 million in assets and integrates four traditional and crypto financial institutions: Mount TFI , Monterra Capital , Nextrope , and Soil . The group will provide on-chain yield services based on private lending for Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger through its Soil platform. ORQO has obtained licenses in Poland and Malta and is in the process of applying for regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market. In the future, it will open multiple RLUSD credit pools, providing yield opportunities for institutional and protocol funds.
TrustFi
TFI$0.00421--%
XRP
XRP$3.0311+1.10%
Soil
SOIL$0.208+0.82%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:41
Share
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket’s SEC filing mentioning other warrants via its latest funding round has raised speculation of a potential Polymarket token launch.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-0.87%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161+4.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 18:13
Share
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

PANews reported on September 16th that Polkadot's referendum, #1721, has passed, marking the project's official entry into Phase 2.0. This upgrade eliminates the parachain slot auction, enables flexible scaling, lowers the developer entry barrier, and plans to enable EVM compatibility, improve liquidity, and reduce high staking returns. The annual DOT inflation rate will be reduced to 3.1% in 2026. The Polkadot Hub and related liquidity initiatives are expected to launch in 2026.
Polkadot
DOT$4.214+0.40%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.547+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:10
Share

Trending News

More

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details