Here’s why wealthy Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are accumulating another Memecoin in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 07:23
GET
GET$0.008565-0.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09536-2.38%
Capverse
CAP$0.14639+5.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003368+25.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0153+5.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+6.79%
DOGE
DOGE$0.28134+6.93%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878+0.66%

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues leading the pack for meme coins and earning fame for making its early adopters millionaires overnight.

But in 2025, affluent wallet holders of DOGE are quietly diversifying their holdings, searching for the next meme coin that can repeat or even outdo the legendary run of Dogecoin. Multiple market signals show that coin is Little Pepe ($LILPEPE).

At a presale price lower than $0.005, Little Pepe is stirring excitement and drawing interest from big-time Investors. Such investors, in particular, know Little Pepe is the next big thing and aims to buy bitcoin before the general public does. This is why this shift is essential, and why even the average Investor should take note.

From Dogecoin’s Legacy to Little Pepe’s New Wave

Dogecoin demonstrated that multi-million-dollar market caps could be achieved through the use of memes and community spirit. However, the growth curve has slowed due to the supply and market cap. The odds of attaining 100× returns today are low.

While DOGE’s cultural relevance remains high, the most profitable whales seek the next early-stage meme token that can provide enormous returns.

Here, we have Little Pepe, a blend of the virality of meme culture and blockchain infrastructure, which DOGE lacked in its early days. This includes the reasons sophisticated investors are leaning towards it.

What Makes Little Pepe Different

Currently, Pepe is in Stage 12 of its presale, priced at $0.0021, showing more than $24.6 million raised alongside billions of tokens sold. Each of these tiers sells out thoroughly, underscoring the compelling need from investors.

First-round participants profited from previous rounds, while whales positioned themselves for even more profit when the tokens were listed on major exchanges. This early momentum is the same as in the early days of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Those who managed to get in early enough made unbelievable wealth.

For those who profited from DOGE and are looking for similar opportunities, Little Pepe is an excellent choice. Considering its price during the presale phase, the possibilities are astounding. According to some analysts, moving from $0.0021 to $0.50 is achievable based on the behavior of similar meme coins. This would signify a tremendous return on investment of 200× or more.

Like Dogecoin, community is at the heart of Little Pepe. The project taps into the global recognition of the Pepe meme while running major campaigns to build its user base. A recent $777,000 giveaway has drawn thousands of new participants, and its social channels are proliferating across Twitter, Telegram, and TikTok.

Whales recognize that such windows of opportunity are not long. By accumulating now, they can obtain large allocations before retail investors rush in after Little Pepe lists on major exchanges. To them, the risk/reward balance is too good to pass.

Meme coins depend heavily on their communities, while Little Pepe proves it can garner attention and provide value with blockchain innovations. This combination sustains it beyond mere speculative pumping.

Why You Should Care

The fact that Dogecoin whales, among the most intelligent investors when it comes to meme coins, are accumulating on Little Pepe is a signal that retail investors should pay attention to. The first moves the whales make, more often than not, come before gigantic price movements. The data suggests that this is already the case for Little Pepe.

For everyday investors, the takeaway is simple:

  • Dogecoin is no longer the 100× opportunity it once was.
  • Little Pepe offers the same early entry potential DOGE had in 2013 and SHIB in 2020.
  • With presale prices still under $0.005, the upside is far greater than with more mature meme assets.

Conclusion

Dogecoin untethered the meme coin era, but its days of delivering parabolic returns are likely over. In 2025, the focus will be on the presale powerhouse, tactical Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), with crypto viral infrastructure, community strength, and market.

The fact that wealthy Dogecoin investors are already buying in should raise eyebrows. They recognize what many retail investors are only beginning to see: Little Pepe could be the next meme coin to deliver life-changing gains.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.  

Next: BlackRock eyes tokenized crypto ETFs and stocks – Report 

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/heres-why-wealthy-dogecoin-doge-investors-are-accumulating-another-memecoin-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 12, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Successful Integrated Circuit Test in 1958, Sony Launches Data Discman in 1991, Soviet Union Launches Luna 16 in 1970, Khrushchev Elected First Secretary of the (CPSU) in 1953, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals to Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool, let’s dive right in. Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content By @editingprotocol [ 4 Min read ] AI generates text, not genuine emotion or lived experience. The future is symbiosis, not battle. We must leverage our humanity or cede creativity to imitation. Read More. Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool By @mmaksimovic [ 3 Min read ] Dirty Pirate Metrics helps tech founders measure true success beyond simple vanity metrics, but to track growth, retention, and sustainability for dev tools. Read More. Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals By @janefisher [ 5 Min read ] Discover the Lighthouses framework: set clear milestones, add bold delulu goals, and plan your path from today to the impossible. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/13 00:01
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004425-0.27%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.54156-1.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09548-2.73%
RWAX
APP$0.00251+1.04%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Share

Trending News

More

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

SmartLLM: The Future of Automated Smart Contract Audits

The two-way movement between the crypto market and the traditional capital market