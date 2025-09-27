Hester Peirce discusses her future NFT plans after serving at the SEC

Though she said she was joking about “becoming an NFT creator” after her time at the SEC, the commissioner signaled she was working “to get crypto policy right” first.

Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known by many in the industry as “Crypto Mom,” gave a speech laced with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors and a review of the agency’s approach to digital assets.

Speaking at a Coin Center event on Thursday, Peirce seemed to joke in response to speculation that her “days at the SEC [were] numbered,” given her term officially expired in June. However, statutes allow SEC commissioners to serve up to an additional 18 months until the US Senate confirms a replacement.

“A lot of people have asked me what is next,” said Peirce. “I could leave the government and do a 180 on crypto, but that career path is too well-trodden for me. My plan long had been to transition to beekeeping—honey is delicious and nutritious, and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.”

