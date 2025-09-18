‘High Potential’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

2025/09/18 04:20
HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christine Bartolucci) KAITLIN OLSON

Disney

It’s been seven months since the High Potential Season 1 finale, and now, the next installment has finally arrived. The sophomore season of the hit investigative crime drama kicked off on Tuesday, Sept. 16, but when will new episodes be available on ABC and Hulu?

High Potential premiered in September 2024 and follows Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), a single mom with a genius-level IQ of 160. The first season saw Morgan, who worked as a cleaner for the LAPD, get upgraded as a consultant after her brilliant mind helped her solve crimes for the police.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two is also engulfed in a mystery of her own. Her boyfriend, Roman, disappeared 15 years ago after trying to buy diapers. For years, she feared that Roman was dead, and their eldest daughter, Ava, thought that he had left them, leading to issues between Ava and Morgan. Thankfully, Major Crimes Lieutenant Selena Soto agreed to help Morgan search for him in return for her help solving crimes.

ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri

In the Season 1 finale, Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) tells Morgan he may have tracked down Roman, setting the stage for a potential long-awaited reunion in Season 2. However, what Roman has been doing and why he disappeared for 15 years remains a mystery. The first season also ended with a serial killer, whom the team calls the “Game Maker,” threatening Morgan’s family.

In a February 2025 interview with The Wrap, showrunner Todd Harthan teased how Season 2 would address the several cliffhangers from the finale, from Roman to the Game Maker.

“We have a pretty healthy plan for how we’re going to kick off the season,” he explained. “I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] ‘Oh, let’s put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we’ll get to them later’ … you should probably satisfy one or the other so the audience doesn’t get pissed.”

Excited to watch more episodes of High Potential Season 2? Read on for the release schedule, episode count and viewing options for both cable and streaming.

When Does High Potential Season 2 Premiere?

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jessica Perez) JAVICIA LESLIE, DANIEL SUNJATA, JUDY REYES, DENIZ AKDENIZ

Disney

High Potential Season 2 premiered on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and is now streaming as of Wednesday, Sept. 17, on Hulu.

When Do New Episodes Of High Potential Season 2 Come Out?

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jessica Perez) DENIZ AKDENIZ, JAVICIA LESLIE

Disney

New episodes of High Potential Season 2 are released on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ABC after Dancing With the Stars.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In High Potential Season 2?

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jessica Perez) DANIEL SUNJATA, KAITLIN OLSON

Disney

Good news! The second season of High Potential will have eighteen episodes, which is five more than the thirteen-episode first season. According to TV Guide, Season 1 was shorter due to Olson’s prior commitments to the FX sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and her recurring guest role on HBO’s comedy, Hacks.

What Is The High Potential Season 2 Release Schedule?

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jessica Perez) JUDY REYES, KAITLIN OLSON

Disney

New episodes of High Potential will drop on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET on Hulu until the Season 2 finale later this fall. As of Sept. 17, the network has only announced the release schedule for the first three episodes.

  • Episode 1, “Pawns” — Aired on Sept. 16 (Season 2 premiere)
  • Episode 2, “Checkmate” — Airing on Sept. 23
  • Episode 3, “Eleven Minutes” — Airing on Sept. 30
  • Episode 4, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 5, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 6, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 7, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 8, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 9, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 10, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 11, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 12, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 13, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 14, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 15, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 16, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 17, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 18, “TBA” — Release date TBA (Season 2 finale)

Note: We’ll update with the release schedule as ABC announces more episode information, including the Season 2 finale date.

How To Watch High Potential Season 2

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christine Bartolucci) JAVICIA LESLIE

Disney

High Potential Season 2 airs on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch ABC on live TV streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and SlingTV, which offer free trials.

New episodes of High Potential Season 2 will also be streaming on Hulu the next day (Wednesdays). The most affordable Hulu bundle (with Disney+) starts at $10.99. You can also bundle Disney+, Hulu and Max for $16.99 per month, or Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $29.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Hulu+ Live TV costs between $81.99 and $95.99 per month, depending on the bundle you select. Hulu+ Live TV is currently offering new subscribers a three-day free trial.

Check out the official trailer for High Potential Season 2 below.

