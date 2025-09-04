Hints, Spangram And Answers For Thursday, September 4th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:24
DAR Open Network
D$0.0315-0.19%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009365-1.03%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03716-10.54%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0048966+3.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09934-0.29%

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers

Credit: New York Times

Another day, another NYT Strands puzzle to solve. This one really stumped me, to be honest, though I was a little underslept and grouchy when I played. That’s never a great combination for puzzle-solving. We’ll see if you have as much trouble as I did. Let’s uncover some words!

Looking for Wednesday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Strands

Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme.

Spoilers ahead.

Today’s Strands Hints

Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words.

Today’s Theme: Far from ordinary

Hint: Nutso

Clue: Outlandish

Here are the first two letters of each word:

Remember, spoilers ahead!

What Are Today’s Strands Answers?

Today’s spangram is: OFFTHEWALL

Here’s the full list of words:

  • ZANY
  • ECCENTRIC
  • BIZARRE
  • QUIRKY
  • ABSURD
  • MADCAP

Here’s the completed Strands grid:

Today’s NYT Strands

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Today’s Strands Breakdown

Like I said above, I really struggled to find words in this grid, for whatever reason. But once I’d found ZANY, ABSURD and QUIRKY, I was able to trace out the spangram, OFFTHEWALL. The last two—ECCENTRIC and BIZARRE—still eluded me for a spell, but eventually I got them all.

How did you do on your Strands today? Let me know on Twitter and Facebook.

Be sure to check out my blog for my daily Wordle guides as well as all my other writing about TV shows, streaming guides, movie reviews, video game coverage and much more. Thanks for stopping by!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/03/todays-nyt-strands-puzzle-hints-spangram-and-answers-for-thursday-september-4th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,770.5+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Share
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-2.27%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$324.04+2.46%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share

Trending News

More

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network