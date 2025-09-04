Hints, Spangram And Answers For Thursday, September 4th

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times

Another day, another NYT Strands puzzle to solve. This one really stumped me, to be honest, though I was a little underslept and grouchy when I played. That’s never a great combination for puzzle-solving. We’ll see if you have as much trouble as I did. Let’s uncover some words!

How To Play Strands

Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme.

Spoilers ahead.

Today’s Strands Hints

Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words.

Today’s Theme: Far from ordinary

Hint: Nutso

Clue: Outlandish

Here are the first two letters of each word:

Remember, spoilers ahead!

What Are Today’s Strands Answers?

Today’s spangram is: OFFTHEWALL

Here’s the full list of words:

ZANY

ECCENTRIC

BIZARRE

QUIRKY

ABSURD

MADCAP

Here’s the completed Strands grid:

Today’s NYT Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain

Today’s Strands Breakdown

Like I said above, I really struggled to find words in this grid, for whatever reason. But once I’d found ZANY, ABSURD and QUIRKY, I was able to trace out the spangram, OFFTHEWALL. The last two—ECCENTRIC and BIZARRE—still eluded me for a spell, but eventually I got them all.

Be sure to check out my blog for my daily Wordle guides as well as all my other writing about TV shows, streaming guides, movie reviews, video game coverage and much more. Thanks for stopping by!