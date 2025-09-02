Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 2nd

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times

I hope everyone had a lovely Labor Day weekend. We’re back to school, back to work and back to ye olde grindstone now, with September marking the end of summer (on the 21st, I believe) and the beginning of Autumn. Then it’s just a hop, skip and a jump to Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. My oh my how time flies. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s solve today’s Strands!

How To Play Strands

Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme.

Spoilers ahead.

Today’s Strands Hints

Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words.

Today’s Theme: Things are starting to take shape.

Hint: Math-related.

Clue: Think triangles and circumferences and whatnot.

Here are the first two letters of each word:

Remember, spoilers ahead!

What Are Today’s Strands Answers?

Today’s spangram is: GEOMETRYCLASS

Here’s the full list of words:

ANGLE

POINT

CIRCLE

LINE

AREA

VOLUME

PLANE

Here’s the completed Strands grid:

Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain

Today’s Strands Breakdown

I found CIRCLE right away, mostly because I was looking for shapes and (as always) searching in corners first. This confirmed my notion that we were supposed to look for shapes, but that wasn’t quite right. We were actually looking for things we’d deal with in GEOMETRYCLASS — today’s spangram — which I found because I found CLASS and then worked backwards. From here, LINE and AREA and VOLUME and PLANE all emerged on the right side of the grid, and it wasn’t hard to circle up ANGLE and POINT. I was never very good at geometry, even though I think it’s pretty fascinating.

