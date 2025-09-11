Historic First: Bitcoin Transaction Successfully Sent Through Space

By: Coindoo
2025/09/11 04:01
SentraNet
SENT$0.000029-3.33%
Major
MAJOR$0.16026-0.59%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.176+5.38%

The announcement was shared by Crypto Rover on X, highlighting the event as a major step in expanding Bitcoin’s reach beyond traditional internet infrastructure.

The demonstration used satellite communications technology to transmit a Lightning Network transaction, showcasing Bitcoin’s resilience and potential for global – and now extraterrestrial – accessibility. This innovation underscores how Bitcoin can operate independently of Earth-based internet providers, reducing reliance on centralized networks.

The experiment reportedly leveraged AMSAT-DL equipment, a satellite communication platform, to broadcast the Lightning transaction. The test featured a live interface displaying the transmission process, including signal monitoring and verification of the payment.

This milestone highlights the versatility of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, which is designed for fast, low-cost micropayments. By successfully processing a payment through satellite relay, it opens new possibilities for Bitcoin use in remote regions and in scenarios where internet access is unavailable or unreliable.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin DeFi Could Eclipse Ethereum, Says Cardano Founder

The achievement signals a step toward making Bitcoin truly borderless, ensuring it can remain operational even in extreme conditions — from disaster zones on Earth to future use in space exploration.

With this proof of concept, developers and crypto enthusiasts are looking ahead to the potential of Bitcoin transactions in interplanetary communication systems, further cementing its role as the currency of the digital age.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Historic First: Bitcoin Transaction Successfully Sent Through Space appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been vocal in his support of digital assets but his agency continues to punt on many ETFs.
Solana
SOL$223.58+3.37%
XRP
XRP$2.9798+0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:26
Share
Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Fuller allegedly ran a crypto investment company called Privvy Investments, and used investor funds on personal purchases.
Rank
RAN$0.001111-1.41%
Hooked Protocol
HOOK$0.11113+3.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:24
Share
U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch

U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch

A Texas bankruptcy court has slammed the door on Nathan Fuller, denying his discharge in a landmark move. His attempt to use Chapter 7 to erase debts from an exposed crypto Ponzi scheme backfired, setting a powerful precedent. According to…
Union
U$0.00928-0.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295+3.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/11 04:14
Share

Trending News

More

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch

SEC Delays Decision on Franklin Ethereum ETF Staking Proposal

Trump's OCC moves to stop banks from denying legal crypto businesses access to services