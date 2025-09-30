ExchangeDEX+
The war on human attention can be traced back many millennia. Ancient rulers had incense and oratory. Sophists had rhetoric. Today, we have algorithms.

History Could Teach Us a Lot About Today’s Algorithms

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/30 08:06
Ancient priests had incense. Sophists had rhetoric. Today, we have algorithms—faster, subtler, and everywhere.

The war on human attention can be traced back many millennia. In the 5th Century BC, the Greek Sophists were masters of persuasion who battled for citizens’ attention in public squares, teaching techniques to sway opinion regardless of truth. Plato often criticized them.

\ Even earlier, the Egyptians built vast temples, filled them with incense and chants, and staged ceremonies designed to captivate the senses and keep worshippers focused on priestly authority.

\ What these ancient examples show is not that priests and Sophists were identical to our social media influencers, but that attention has always been a scarce resource — and power has accrued to those who know how to command it.

\ Today, however, the scale and precision of attention control have changed. Ancient rulers had incense and oratory. We have personalized feeds. Instead of a priest telling me what is happening, I see things unfold in real time on my phone: the drama, the sexuality, the hidden motives. Every account competes for likes and shares, but none of that happens unless they can hold my gaze. Like an Egyptian priest, modern platforms use visual ceremony and ritual — but delivered through algorithmic design rather than smoke and chants.

\ Most of us experience this only as the urge to post what will please our followers. But at the platform level, incentives are different. The “rules of the game” — what spreads, what sinks, what captures the collective imagination — are shaped by algorithms written and adjusted by the companies that run them. And there is evidence these rules are not neutral:

  • Facebook’s internal research showed that promoting “meaningful social interactions” ended up amplifying outrage and political division.
  • TikTok employees have acknowledged using a “heating” button to boost certain content into virality.
  • The Twitter Files revealed behind-the-scenes interventions in visibility for accounts across the political spectrum.

\ In earlier eras, governments and churches openly defined the boundaries of thought. Today, it is technology companies — often steered by powerful individuals — who occupy that role. When Elon Musk’s personal tweets appear at the top of users’ feeds, or when Mark Zuckerberg decides what kind of engagement Facebook will prioritize, we are watching power shape attention directly.

\ This is not a conspiracy. It is the natural continuation of a dynamic as old as civilization: whoever can best capture and direct attention gains an advantage in shaping society. What’s new is the technology — the scale, speed, and invisibility of the mechanisms at work.

Where This Could Lead

If this incentive structure — to capture and direct attention at scale — is as old as civilization, then what happens when it’s supercharged by AI-driven personalization, real-time data, and global platforms?

\ Could we see leaders not just winning elections but building vast “attention armies” online, able to mobilize millions without the costs of traditional campaigning or product creation? Could entire populations be nudged toward certain narratives, beliefs, or actions not through overt propaganda but through the subtle shaping of feeds?

\ Might the next phase of power-seeking no longer be about seizing territory or writing laws, but about designing the invisible architectures that determine what we see, feel, and discuss? And if so, what checks — if any — will exist on those who build them?

\ These are open questions, but history suggests that where control over attention becomes possible, it will be pursued. The only question is by whom, and to what end.

\ If this resonated, share it or reply with a historical example I missed.

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
