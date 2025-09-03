Hivello Announces $10 Monthly Rewards to Elevate Passive Income and DePIN Engagement

Hivello, an AI-powered gateway for passive income, is set to enter the next phase of development. The platform has a clear mission of making more simpler, seamless, and accessible passive income for everyone in the world. Hivello has a clear roadmap ahead, doubling down on performance and simplicity.

With these ambitions, the platform aims to reshape the engagement of users with decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). Likewise, the platform strives to pave the way for the next level of user rewards. The platform has announced the news through its official X account.

Hivello Empowers Every Single User by Targeting $10 as a Monthly Reward

Hivello is strongly committed to performance, setting the groundwork for user rewards. The team works hard to ensure that every user can earn a $10 reward per month. This milestone can empower the mainstream audience by making decentralized earnings more attractive to them. The traditional passive income models need huge investment while Hivello focuses on inclusivity, lowering barriers, and providing consistent returns.

The platform’s obsession with simplicity possesses equal importance. Hivello is poised to make smooth and user-friendly experiences to uplift everyone to become a part of its ecosystem without considering their technical knowledge. The platform focuses on accessibility to unveil mass adoption, linking Web3 innovation with daily financial opportunities.

Hivello Sets the Stage for Growth, Introducing Advanced Features and SDK

Hivello aims to roll out new tools and advanced features to drive its vision. These features and tools possess the ability to improve earnings and user experience. The development of the SDK tailored for builders is most notable among all other features. This advancement will open new paths towards innovations and integrations. Moreover, the platform adds advanced features like AI-powered technology. This inclusion is set to accelerate the earnings and rewards of users.

Hivello aggregates all possible DePINs and is preparing for its complete launch ahead of beta. By doing this, the platform is poised to cement its reputation as a frontrunner in the passive income landscape of Web3. Hivello has a clear mission to follow and a user-centric approach. With this, the platform strives to put decentralized earnings into the hands of millions globally.