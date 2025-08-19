“Holding MicroStrategy Won’t Turn Out Well” – Warns Ripple CTO

By: CoinGape
2025/08/19 17:43
Threshold
T$0.0159-3.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021148-6.28%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001266-1.93%

Ripple CTO, David JoelKatz Schwartz, has now become a part of a new controversy, including Strategy (previously called MicroStrategy) and Bitcoin. A debate has already been taking shape, where a few community members, including Nick O’Neill, have been taking shots at Michael Saylor’s company, but new updates made the Schwartz comment, which looks like a warning to many.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ripple CTO Joins Strategy Debate

Ripple CTO David JoelKatz Schwartz’s involvement in the Strategy debate comes tertiary, as it all began with Nick O’Neill, the Co-Founder & CEO of BoDoggosENT. Pseudonymous crypto investor ‘The Digital Asset Investor’ highlighted that O’Neill has been creating critical videos about the Michael Sayor firm for days, but has now shocked everyone with a new video in which he is defending the company.

His serious facial expression, reading a script, and talking contrary to a previous statement have resulted in many speculating that he has been hit with a lawsuit. Digital Asset Investor summed up the sentiment in a post:

Digital Asset Investor sharing O'Neill's Startegy post
Source: X, Digital Asset Investor

Others commented that “blink twice if you need help, while others added that ‘he has lost all the credibility he had.’ Notably, Schwartz also added his opinions, which also look like a warning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ripple CTO Calls The New Statement ‘Not Genuine’

Notably, the Ripple CTO also jumped on the thread, suggesting that the video does not seem genuine. He even added that the individual does not look happy, making the statement, and his original video truly reflected his opinions.

While adding his belief on that, he also pointed out the importance of words coming out of someone’s mouth and their potential worth. Notably, David JoelKatz Schwartz also clarified that he does not agree with O’Neill’s previous criticism of Strategy; he still defends his right to express, adding that companies shouldn’t threaten people from sharing their opinions.

Ripple CTO sharing his opinion on Strategy debate
Source, X, Ripple CTO Thread
Advertisement
Advertisement

Holding Microstrategy Won’t Turn Out Well If

In this series of tweets, one hit the users the most, as David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz also talked about Strategy’s Bitcoin buying strategy. After recent 430 BTC buys, Michael Saylor’s company holds 629,376 tokens. Some appreciate these approaches while others criticize, even adding that the company’s stock is a leveraged Bitcoin play, which Ripple CTO also agrees to some extent.

He adds that it’s not controversial thinking that holding MicroStrategy (stock) won’t turn out well if Bitcoin collapses.

This does sound true, as the Bitcoin price rally has pumped the MSTR stock’s valuation pretty high. As a result, as long as BTC rallies, holding the stock looks visionary; however, there’s also downside risk, with the token’s downtrend.

Even at present, BTC is collapsing from the ATH of $124.4k, and the impact is visible on Strategy, as the MSTR stock price has collapsed 10% over the week, currently at $363.60.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,184.78-3.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.264716-6.75%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network