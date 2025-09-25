The post Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary tech stacks to push Web3 gaming into the consumer mainstream. Deal terms remain confidential. Honeycomb co-founder Karthik M told Blockworks exclusively: “Our vision for Honeycomb + GameShift is we believe consumer crypto is the next big unlock that needs to happen for us to move the industry forward.” “We see Solana positioned very well for consumer adoption.” On the developer side, Honeycomb offers a modular toolkit of onchain game primitives — player profiles, character and resource systems, mission frameworks and staking — delivered via easy-to-integrate SDKs. On the consumer side, GameShift brings a consumer-ready layer: abstracted gasless wallets, fiat payments, embedded marketplaces and seamless onboarding designed to hide blockchain friction for non-crypto natives.  GameShift was originally built inside Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games so studios wouldn’t need specialized blockchain engineers.  Together, the combined platform combines dev tooling to invisible Web3 UX aimed at solving distribution, monetization and usability hurdles that have slowed Web3 gaming adoption. The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3 with abstracted wallets, gasless transactions and other friction-killers, while Honeycomb’s SDKs powers the underlying game logic and performance-minded compression that slashes onchain costs. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/solana-consumer-portal-acquisitionThe post Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary tech stacks to push Web3 gaming into the consumer mainstream. Deal terms remain confidential. Honeycomb co-founder Karthik M told Blockworks exclusively: “Our vision for Honeycomb + GameShift is we believe consumer crypto is the next big unlock that needs to happen for us to move the industry forward.” “We see Solana positioned very well for consumer adoption.” On the developer side, Honeycomb offers a modular toolkit of onchain game primitives — player profiles, character and resource systems, mission frameworks and staking — delivered via easy-to-integrate SDKs. On the consumer side, GameShift brings a consumer-ready layer: abstracted gasless wallets, fiat payments, embedded marketplaces and seamless onboarding designed to hide blockchain friction for non-crypto natives.  GameShift was originally built inside Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games so studios wouldn’t need specialized blockchain engineers.  Together, the combined platform combines dev tooling to invisible Web3 UX aimed at solving distribution, monetization and usability hurdles that have slowed Web3 gaming adoption. The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3 with abstracted wallets, gasless transactions and other friction-killers, while Honeycomb’s SDKs powers the underlying game logic and performance-minded compression that slashes onchain costs. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/solana-consumer-portal-acquisition

Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:53
This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary tech stacks to push Web3 gaming into the consumer mainstream. Deal terms remain confidential.

Honeycomb co-founder Karthik M told Blockworks exclusively: “Our vision for Honeycomb + GameShift is we believe consumer crypto is the next big unlock that needs to happen for us to move the industry forward.”

“We see Solana positioned very well for consumer adoption.”

On the developer side, Honeycomb offers a modular toolkit of onchain game primitives — player profiles, character and resource systems, mission frameworks and staking — delivered via easy-to-integrate SDKs.

On the consumer side, GameShift brings a consumer-ready layer: abstracted gasless wallets, fiat payments, embedded marketplaces and seamless onboarding designed to hide blockchain friction for non-crypto natives. 

GameShift was originally built inside Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games so studios wouldn’t need specialized blockchain engineers. 

Together, the combined platform combines dev tooling to invisible Web3 UX aimed at solving distribution, monetization and usability hurdles that have slowed Web3 gaming adoption.

The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3 with abstracted wallets, gasless transactions and other friction-killers, while Honeycomb’s SDKs powers the underlying game logic and performance-minded compression that slashes onchain costs.

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/solana-consumer-portal-acquisition

