Hong Kong Firm to Raise HKD 500 Million for Crypto Expansion

Key Points: Steven McClurg emphasizes XRP's recognition among Wall Street professionals. ETF approval could drastically alter market demand. The XRP ETF application remains under regulatory review. On August 31, PANews highlighted Steven McClurg's remarks on XRP's market position, emphasizing its recognition on Wall Street and potential surge if an ETF is approved. The pending approval of an XRP ETF could significantly influence market dynamics, affecting institutional interest and potentially raising XRP's profile to rival Ethereum's ETF debut. XRP Gains Recognition: Wall Street Awaits ETF Approval Steven McClurg recently led a discussion on XRP's current and potential future role within the financial sector. He highlighted XRP's recognition on Wall Street, attributing it to regulatory clarity and liquidity advantages. Canary Capital submitted an application for an XRP spot ETF, which has not yet received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Industry experts, including McClurg, foresee a surge in market demand should the ETF be approved. The expected demand might align with the substantial activity observed during the debut of Ethereum ETFs. This scenario presents a potential shift toward greater adoption and application of XRP within institutional frameworks. Market feedback indicates a positive outlook, sparking interest among various stakeholders. "Why [is XRP] second only to Bitcoin in recognition by Wall Street? The regulatory clarity and years of liquidity set it apart. If an ETF is approved, demand could rival the ETH ETF's debut." McClurg noted, emphasizing the value of regulatory clarity. The industry awaits official responses, noting previous successful ETF launches have led to liquidity spikes and enhanced visibility for involved tokens. XRP Price Trends and Potential Institutional Interest Did you know? In the past, successful Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches have led to significant trading volumes and capital inflows in related markets.