Hong Kong funds that have received investment from state-owned enterprises are actively planning cryptocurrency-stock linkage projects.

PANews reported on September 8th that Tencent News is reporting that a Hong Kong fund with investment from state-owned enterprises is actively planning a cryptocurrency-stock linkage project. Financial insiders stated that while state-owned enterprise funds cannot directly invest in cryptocurrency funds, they can indirectly participate in the digital currency market by purchasing shares of listed companies holding Bitcoin, a method currently unrestricted.
